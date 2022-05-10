Cyclone Asani: 23 Flights In Visakhapatnam, 10 In Chennai Cancelled Due To Bad Weather

On Tuesday, several airlines cancelled their flights in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam and Tamil Nadu's Chennai as severe cyclone Asani is set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coastal areas. Visakhapatnam International Airport director Srinivas said that IndiGo has cancelled 23 flights including both arrivals and departures, citing bad weather in the Vishakapatnam.

"Four Air Asia flights also stand cancelled due to bad weather at Vizag for the day," he told ANI. Whereas at the Chennai airport, 10 flights including those from Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur and Mumbai have been cancelled. The information regarding cancellation was conveyed to the passengers on Monday, according to the Chennai Airport Authority.

Kumar, a duty officer at Cyclone warning Centre at Visakhapatnam, reported that severe cyclonic storm Asani is over the west-central region and the adjoining southwest region of the Bay of Bengal.

"It is 330 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam Likely to move further northwest till tonight, thereafter it'll recurve," he told ANI. Adding further, Kumar informed that rainfall is likely over northern Andhra Pradesh including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari.

IMD predicts weakening of Severe Cyclone Asani

Earlier on Tuesday, May 10, Republic TV spoke to Senior Scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das, on the weather updates regarding the cyclone Asani.

"Particularly now the severe cyclone, from last six hours it is moving with a speed of 5 kilometres per hour in North-West direction. We are expecting that it will continue the same till today night. Under its influence, we are expecting heavy rainfall in some parts of Odisha," Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist IMD Bhubaneshwar told Republic TV.

He further added that the state of Odisha will experience rain starting from May 10 to 12. Speaking about Andhra Pradesh, Das said, "Few districts of Andhra Pradesh are on Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall activities." He also added, "In the next 24 hours the severe cyclone storm will be weakened into cyclone storm."

#LIVE | Cyclone Asani is moving towards North-West direction and it will continue the same till today evening. Orange Alert issued to a few districts of Andhra; it is likely to move parallel to the coast: Umashankar Das, Sr Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar https://t.co/5d1yIwUyuZ pic.twitter.com/aKFYxMwDb4 — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2022

On whether Asani will make landfall in any state, Das said, "There is no chance that the storm will make any landfall. It will move parallel to the coast."

Cyclone Asani

The eastern coastal Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

Informing about Cyclone Asani, IMD on Tuesday stated that the severe cyclone is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during the next 24 hours.

"The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.