Cyclone Asani: Andhra CM Takes Stock Of Situation, Issues Directions For Preparedness

As the severe cyclonic storm, Asani has now weakened ending up at the centre of the coast of Andhra Pradesh, a red alert has been issued for the coastal state while Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has also taken a stock of the situation. Reviewing the situation and impact of Cyclone Asani, the chief minister has also issued a series of directions and information concerning the same.

As per the latest updates, the CM has informed around seven districts will be affected by the storm while 454 relief camps will be set up across these districts. He also said the relief camps will be equipped with essential commodities and diesel generators which will help to support the camps.

Apart from that, CM Reddy has also asked the DCs and SPs to ensure that no casualties are reported during the storm and further to handle the cyclone in a better manner this year further adding that the districts have been divided and smaller area is being maintained.

Also, speaking about the people in these areas, he said, "People from low lying areas should be evacuated and their requirements should be taken care of. In addition to this, per family Rs 2000 or per individual Rs 1000 will be given to the ones who come and leave the camp".

Urging the administration to remain companionate during these tough times, the chief minister also urged to publicise state and district helplines for more assistance.

Cyclone Asani: Andhra Pradesh braces for heavy to very heavy rainfall

In the meantime, rescue teams have been deployed in five districts of Andhra Pradesh while the IMD has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the coastal districts of the state.

Check the latest updates from Andhra districts:

Bapatla

- 28 relief camps have been installed

- People have been evacuated

- Telecommunication towers are set up

- Control rooms are set up

Krishna

- 12 relief camps have been installed

- 68 people are on the ground for evacuation

- Poles were uprooted in three places but power has been restored

- 780 acres of papaya crops damaged

- 250 mm rainfall, not very heavy

West Godavari

- 9 villages are under alert

- 7600 acres of paddy damaged

- NDRF is stationed at beach villages, SDRF at towns in three groups.

- 10 relief shelters installed

- JC is present at Narasampeta

Konaseema

- 200 litre diesel is present for generators

- 32 pregnant women have been evacuated

- People waiting for dialysis have been evacuated and are shifted to areas where there are no heavy rains.

- 400 phone towers in the area are also equipped

- 90,000 litre of milk is present at Anganwadis for kids

- 2 NDRF and 2 SDRF teams present

- 2400 acres of paddy waterlogged, but the water is being pumped.

Image: PTI