Cyclone Asani: Coast Guard Warns Fishermen, Mariners Not To Venture Into Bay Of Bengal

In the southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south of the Andaman Sea, Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ships and planes are relaying weather warnings to all vessels and fishermen at sea.

With the year's first cyclone, Asani, developing over the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Administration issued a caution for fishermen and mariners on Saturday, urging them not to go out into the sea between March 19 and 22.

The Andaman and Nicobar Administration tweeted on Saturday morning to inform fishermen not to venture out into the sea. "Fishermen are strongly advised not to venture into the sea during the period of Cyclone Asani," the administration tweeted.

While advising the people in the islands, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration posted a series of safety tips and 'Dos and Dont's' from their official Twitter handle.

As per the India Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm, named Asani at Sri Lanka's recommendation, will likely form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. It will then move along and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and reach the Bangladesh-north Myanmar coasts on March 22.

On March 19, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal and the surrounding south Andaman Sea is expected to become a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed.

NDRF troops in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

In the wake of Cyclone Asani, which is advancing towards the Indian islands, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands as a preventive measure. The NDRF troops' primary mission will be to undertake rescue operations on the islands.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration tweeted about the deployment of NDRF troops in the Island groups as Cyclone Asani advances. "NDRF troop are ready at different places with all necessary equipment to carry out Search And Rescue operations, " the administration tweeted.

Cyclone Asani

The cyclonic storm predicted by IMD will likely form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. The cyclonic storm has been named Asani at Sri Lanka's suggestion. With wind speed reaching 70-90 kmph, the cyclonic storm is predicted to hit Andaman and Nicobar islands. Cyclone Asani will be this year's first cyclone.

Safety recommendations are issued by the authorities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The government has requested people to listen to radios or watch TV to stay updated and were asked to avoid using electrical appliances.