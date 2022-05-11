Cyclone Asani Disrupts Flight Ops In Visakhapatnam; Details Of Revised Status Inside

Quick links:
Amidst the severe storm and heavy downpour in the west-central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast inflicted by Cyclone Asani, numerous commercial flights have been cancelled while others are yet to convey regarding their rescheduled air routes. The update holds relevance as the severe cyclonic storm is predicted to move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts before emerging into the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 11.
Following the IMD's red alert to Andhra Pradesh, the state Board of Intermediate Education has postponed examinations slated to be conducted between May 11 and May 25. The remainder of the exam schedule from May 12 stands unchanged. "The examination centre venues and the timings of the examinations are unchanged," the Board's notification addressed to all Principals of Junior Colleges in Andhra Pradesh read.
Ram Krishna, Sub-inspector of Thimmapuran Police station informed that the situation is very bad in the Andhra village, as the roads are getting blocked due to Cyclone Asani. "We have sent more forces to rescue people. They will be taken to safe areas. We are also providing food to the public. Yesterday we issued an advisory asking people to venture out. Fishing has been prohibited," he said.
Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and weakened into a Cyclonic Storm, as per IMD.
It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it's very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards and move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts, later emerging into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by evening.
Cyclone Asani is likely to move northeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by 12th May morning.
SCS ASANI lay centered at 2330 hrs IST, near lat 15.5°N & long 81.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning. pic.twitter.com/oOoBVLZXyP— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2022