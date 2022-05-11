Cyclone Asani Disrupts Flight Ops In Visakhapatnam; Details Of Revised Status Inside

Amidst the severe storm and heavy downpour in the west-central Bay of Bengal close to the Andhra Pradesh coast inflicted by Cyclone Asani, numerous commercial flights have been cancelled while others are yet to convey regarding their rescheduled air routes. The update holds relevance as the severe cyclonic storm is predicted to move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts before emerging into the west-central Bay of Bengal by the evening of May 11.

Revised flight operations in Visakhapatnam on May 11 in view of Cyclone "Asani"

All Indigo flights (22 Arrivals plus 22 Departures ) stand cancelled, as per K Srinivasa Rao Airport Director Visakhapatnam.

Air Asia has now cancelled two flights proposed earlier - One from Bengaluru and one from Delhi. The decision on evening flights is awaited.

Air India is yet to decide and convey about their flight operations.

Spice Jet CCU (Kolkata) and VTZ (Vishakhapatnam) have been cancelled. They will take a call on the Hyderabad flight by 2 p.m afternoon.

Andhra Pradesh postpones exams ahead of severe cyclonic storms

Following the IMD's red alert to Andhra Pradesh, the state Board of Intermediate Education has postponed examinations slated to be conducted between May 11 and May 25. The remainder of the exam schedule from May 12 stands unchanged. "The examination centre venues and the timings of the examinations are unchanged," the Board's notification addressed to all Principals of Junior Colleges in Andhra Pradesh read.

Ram Krishna, Sub-inspector of Thimmapuran Police station informed that the situation is very bad in the Andhra village, as the roads are getting blocked due to Cyclone Asani. "We have sent more forces to rescue people. They will be taken to safe areas. We are also providing food to the public. Yesterday we issued an advisory asking people to venture out. Fishing has been prohibited," he said.

Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’ over the west-central Bay of Bengal has moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during the past 6 hours and weakened into a Cyclonic Storm, as per IMD.

It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards for the next few hours and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it's very likely to recurve slowly north-northeastwards and move along Machilipatnam, Narsapur, Yanam, Kakinada, Tuni, and Visakhapatnam coasts, later emerging into the west-central Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh coasts by evening.

Cyclone Asani is likely to move northeastwards towards the northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to weaken gradually into a depression by 12th May morning.