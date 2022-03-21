The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain and strong winds over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21 as depression over the Bay of Bengal approaches the North. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe.

"So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani," said India Meteorological Department Scientist R K Janamani.

Speaking to ANI, IMD scientists said that by Saturday evening, the depression over the Southeast and South Andaman sea is moving towards the north at the speed of 12 Km per hour.

Depression over north Andaman Sea about 250 km NNE of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 80 km ESE of Port Blair(Andaman Islands). To move nearly northwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands, intensify into a deep depression in next 12 hrs and into a cyclonic storm in nxt 12 hrs. pic.twitter.com/NVRfgkuM1f — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 20, 2022

He added that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours as it is about 200km of north-northeast of Car Nicobar (northern part of Nicobar Islands) and 100 km of south-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands). Further, the depression will turn into a cyclonic storm," he added.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations. They are ready at different locations equipped to ensure safety considering the weather forecast.

Ahead of the imminent Cyclone Asani, Indian Coast Guard ships have advised the fishermen to not venture out in the sea and issued weather warnings on Sunday afternoon.

It is learned that the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Indian Coast Guard are on stand by. The Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that central ministries are ready with assistance if required.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall activity is likely over parts of Northeast India. While isolated to scattered light rainfall activity is expected over parts of south peninsular India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, a fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C over most parts of northwest India is likely during the next two days and no significant change thereafter. There will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over the rest of the country during the next 4-5 days. Strong surface winds with speeds reaching 25-35 kmph are very likely over West Rajasthan during the next 24 hours.

(Image: PTI)