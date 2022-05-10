Cyclone Asani: IMD Predicts Weakening Of Severe Cyclone In 24 Hours, Asserts 'no Landfall'

As the cyclone Asani is set to hit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coastal areas resulting in heavy to very heavy rainfall today, Republic spoke to the Senior Scientist of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhubaneswar, Umashankar Das on the weather updates regarding the cyclone.

"Particularly now the severe cyclone, from last six hours it is moving with a speed of 5 kilometres per hour in North-West direction. We are expecting that it will continue the same till today night. Under its influence, we are expecting heavy rainfall in some parts of Odisha," Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist IMD Bhubaneshwar told Republic. He further added that the state of Odisha will experience rain starting from May 10 to 12. Speaking about Andhra Pradesh, Das said, "Few districts of Andhra Pradesh are on Orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall activities." He also added, "In the next 24 hours the severe cyclone storm will be weakened into cyclone storm."

On whether Asani will make landfall in any state, Das said, "There is no chance that the storm will make any landfall. It will move parallel to the coast."

#LIVE | Cyclone Asani is moving towards North-West direction and it will continue the same till today evening. Orange Alert issued to a few districts of Andhra; it is likely to move parallel to the coast: Umashankar Das, Sr Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar https://t.co/5d1yIwUyuZ pic.twitter.com/aKFYxMwDb4 — Republic (@republic) May 10, 2022

Cyclone Asani

The coastal eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for the cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

The effects of the storm are already being felt across the three states as West Bengal's capital city Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall with thunderstorms on Tuesday. In Odisha too, rainfall has started lashing the Bhadrak city. Bibekananda Das, Leader of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) informed that a 37-membered team has arrived at the location to perform the rescue operations if needed.

Informing about the Cyclone Asani, IMD stated that the severe cyclone storm is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclone storm during the next 24 hours. "The SCS Asani lay centered at 0530 hours IST of today near latitude 14.8°N and longitude 84.0°E, 300 km SE of Kakinada, 330 km SSE of Visakhapatnam, 510 km SSW of Gopalpur and 590 km SSW of Puri. It is likely to weaken gradually into a CS during next 24 hours," IMD said in a tweet.