Cyclone 'Asani' Likely To Form Over Central Bay Of Bengal On March 21: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the year's first cyclone, Asani, is likely to form over the central Bay of Bengal on March 21. Though the cyclone is unlikely to cross the Indian coast, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over Andaman and Nicobar Islands

According to IMD's rainfall warning, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during March 16- 20. While isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall can be observed over the Nicobar Islands on March 19 with extremely heavy rainfall over the Islands on March 20.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the east-central Bay of Bengal during March 22-23 and into the northeast Bay of Bengal during March 22-23.

As of March 17, the low-pressure area over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal moved east-northeastwards and lay centred over southeast Bay of Bengal and east Equatorial Indian Ocean. It is likely to continue to move east-northeastwards, and become a well-marked low-pressure area & lie over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south the Andaman Sea by March 19.

Later, it is likely to move north-northwestwards along & off Andaman & Nicobar Islands and further intensify into a depression by March 20 and into a cyclonic storm on March 21. Thereafter, it is likely to move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and north Myanmar coast around March 22.

Weather forecast for next 2 days

In the subsequent two days, widespread rainfall with Isolated thunderstorms/lightning and heavy falls are likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands. While isolated light rainfall activity can be experienced over parts of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, south peninsular India, and parts of Northeast India. The remaining parts of the country will experience dry weather.

Weather forecast for next 5 days

According to IMD's five-day precipitation forecast, no significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over Konkan & Gujarat during the next 24 hours and gradual fall by 2-3°C thereafter. There will be a fall in maximum temperatures by about 2°C over many parts of Northwest India during the next 2-3 days. While no significant change in maximum temperatures can be expected over the rest parts of the country.

(Image: PTI/Representative)