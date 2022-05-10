Cyclone Asani Live: Heavy Rains Likely Over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And West Bengal

Quick links:
The coastal eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for the cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.
Warnings associated with Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’:— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022
Rainfall warning
9 May: Rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.
10 May: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal AP; heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha from 10th evening. pic.twitter.com/u875TpfhXY
On Monday mornings, heavy rains hit Kolkata and adjoining districts in the wake of the formation of cyclone Asani over the southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal.
The West Bengal police are making regular announcements to alert people of the coastal and low-lying areas. Police teams were seen making announcements in areas like Sagar and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas and Digha in Purba Medinipur districts urging people to remain alert and move to high-lying areas.
The Severe CS ‘Asani’ over Westcentral and adjoining southwest BoB moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday over westcentral and adjoining southwest BoB 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam. pic.twitter.com/CSapgUpsVO— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022
Severe cyclonic storm Asani packing winds up to 120kmph is likely to reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before weakening in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.
SCS Asani over westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.6°N and longitude 85.0°E lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 09th May, 390 km southeast of Kakinada. It is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic Storm during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/kTUBg6653Y— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022