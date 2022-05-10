Cyclone Asani Live: Heavy Rains Likely Over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And West Bengal

On Monday mornings, heavy rains hit Kolkata and adjoining districts in the wake of the formation of cyclone Asani over the southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal.

The West Bengal police are making regular announcements to alert people of the coastal and low-lying areas. Police teams were seen making announcements in areas like Sagar and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas and Digha in Purba Medinipur districts urging people to remain alert and move to high-lying areas.