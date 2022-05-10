Last Updated:

Cyclone Asani Live: Heavy Rains Likely Over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And West Bengal

Cyclone Asani is likely to move northwest till May 10 and reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, off the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. People in the region are advised to stay in safe places during thunderstorms.

Vidyashree S
07:20 IST, May 10th 2022
Heavy rains likely over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal on May 10

The coastal eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for the cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

 

07:20 IST, May 10th 2022
Heavy rains hit Kolkata

On Monday mornings, heavy rains hit Kolkata and adjoining districts in the wake of the formation of cyclone Asani over the southeast regions of the Bay of Bengal.

The West Bengal police are making regular announcements to alert people of the coastal and low-lying areas. Police teams were seen making announcements in areas like Sagar and Namkhana in South 24 Parganas and Digha in Purba Medinipur districts urging people to remain alert and move to high-lying areas.

 

07:20 IST, May 10th 2022
Severe CS ‘Asani’ over Westcentral and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal

The Severe CS ‘Asani’ over Westcentral and adjoining southwest BoB moved west-northwestwards and lay centered at 2330 hours IST of yesterday over westcentral and adjoining southwest BoB 330 km southeast of Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh), 350 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam.

 

07:20 IST, May 10th 2022
Cyclone Asani reaches west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal

Severe cyclonic storm Asani packing winds up to 120kmph is likely to reach west central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal before weakening in the next 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

 

