Cyclone Asani Live: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani To Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm In 24 Hours

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Asani is expected to move nearly northwestwards till the night of 10 May and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal on North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. It is expected to recurve "north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts." The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea from 10 May until further orders.
The Indian Meterological Department has predicted heavy rainfall over Howrah, East Midnapore, North and South 24 Paraganas and Nadia districts of West Bengal from 10 to 12 May.
May 9, 2022
Keeping in view the prediction of Cyclone Asani, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has postponed her three-day programme in West Midnapore and Jhargram. Speaking to ANI, Trinamool Congress General Secretary Kunal Ghosh said that Mamata Banerjee will now visit the places on May 17, 18 and 19. She was earlier scheduled to hold the three-day programme on May 10, 11 and 12.
According to IMD, Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani was over westcentral and southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.6°N and longitude 85.0°E lay centered at 5:30 pm at 390 kmm, southeast of Kakinada as of 5:30 pm on 9 May.
The Indian Meteorological Storm has said that severe Cyclonic Storm Asani is likely to weaken gradually into a Cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into westcentral Bay of Bengal on 9-10 May. Furthermore, the fishermen have been told not to venture into Northwest Bay of Bengal from 10 May to 12 May.