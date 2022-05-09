Cyclone Asani Live: Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani To Weaken Into Cyclonic Storm In 24 Hours

According to Indian Meteorological Department, the Cyclone Asani is expected to move nearly northwestwards till the night of 10 May and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal on North Andhra Pradesh coast and adjoining Odisha coast. It is expected to recurve "north-northeast wards and move towards Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts." The IMD has advised fishermen to not venture into the sea from 10 May until further orders.