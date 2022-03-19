Cyclone Asani: NDRF Deployed To Carry Out Rescue Operations In Andaman & Nicobar Islands

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in the Andaman and Nicobar islands as a precautionary measure in the wake of Cyclone Asani which is moving towards the Indian islands. The major task of the NDRF troops will be to carry out rescue operations in the islands.

Cyclone Asani

Cyclone Asani is likely to not hit the coast of Andaman and Nicobar islands but pass over it on March 21 and then move north and northwestward on the following day, March 22. As of March 19, the island is expected to receive light and moderate rainfall in major locations with the light wind while the isolated locations are expected to receive heavy rainfall. The cyclone was formed near the Bay of Bengal and is the first cyclone to hit India this year.

#CycloneAsani

NDRF personnel have been deployed and are ready at different places with all necessary equipments to carry out Search And Rescue operations.@MediaRN_ANI @Jitendra_Narain pic.twitter.com/mJCUrNg9Bc — Andaman and Nicobar Admn (@Andaman_Admin) March 19, 2022

“For now, it does not seem like it will affect the Indian coast. Our models indicate Asani may cross Bangladesh or adjoining north Myanmar coasts. But it is also too early to say what will be the trajectory. All conditions are favourable for the formation and intensification of the cyclone. Thereafter, it will move north-northeastwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining north Myanmar coast by the morning of 23 March," said an IMD official.

Fishermen have already been warned and the IMD reiterated its warning to them advising not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal area during March 18 to 21, into the Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands during March 18 to 22, into the east-central Bay of Bengal on March 21 and 22, and into the northeast Bay of Bengal on March 22.

Cyclone safety tips

According to safety tips issued by the authorities of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the government has asked to listen to radios or watch TV to stay updated and requested to avoid using electrical appliances which are in floodwater. The government has asked the citizens of the Andaman and Nicobar islands to stay indoors till the situation improves and to keep food bags, medicine kits and required materials in emergency sealed in a waterproof bag to protect them from the cyclone water. The other Do's and Dont's issued by the government are listed below: