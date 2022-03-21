Cyclone Asani Set To Hit Andamans On March 21: What Does It Signify And Who Named It?

In a key development, Cyclone Asani is set to make landfall in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on March 21 evening, as the depression observed in the Bay of Bengal converts into a deeper one and subsequently into a cyclonic storm. The depression is currently moving towards the North of the Andamans, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).



Speaking to ANI about the trajectory of the depression, Scientist R K Janamani stated, "So far it is a depression which will intensify into a deep depression by Monday morning and it will further intensify into a cyclonic storm by Monday evening. If it emerges into a cyclonic storm then it will be known as Cyclone Asani," The IMD scientist while informing about the path of the deep depression, said, "The Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, about 200km of north-northeast of Car Nicobar (northern part of Nicobar Islands) and 100 km of south-southeast of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), will intensify into a deep depression in the next 12 hours and further into a cyclonic storm," reported ANI.

Depression will not be of high intensity: IMD

Asani loosely translates to 'Wrath' in Sinhala, one of the official languages in Sri Lanka. According to the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the depression is more likely to soften as it graduates on its path and will not be of high intensity. The IMD is one of the six regional meteorological centres across the world, that are entrusted with the right to name tropical cyclones. Overall, there are 13 countries that came up with 13 names each, in 2020. These names were listed in alphabetical order. Notably, these names are automatically given in an ascending order one after the other as cyclones develop. Asani is one of the names that Srilanka suggested and it's is the next name on the list.

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been deployed and are stationed at different places with all necessary equipment to carry out search and rescue operations. Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Indian Coast Guard are also on standby. Central Ministries are ready with assistance if required, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed.

Image: ANI /IMD