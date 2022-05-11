Cyclone Asani: Severe Storm To Reach Coasts Of Andhra's Kakinada & Vizag By May 11: IMD

Amid severe Cyclone Asani's slated landfall on the southern and eastern coast of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that packing winds could go past 105 kph as it lay centred in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam. Currently, the severe cyclonic storm is said to be moving towards the east coast and impacts were recorded in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10-11. The IMD notified that the cyclone will set off heavy rain to recurve in a north-eastward direction and weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning," the IMD stated.

SCS ASANI lay centered at 2330 hrs IST, near lat 15.5°N & long 81.6°E, about 90 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam. It is very likely to move nearly northwestwards and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal close to Andhra Pradesh coast by 11th morning. pic.twitter.com/oOoBVLZXyP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 10, 2022

The IMD noted the storm, lying over west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal, has moved nearly north-westwards with a speed of 16 kph on May 10 and lay centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 860 km west-northwest of Port Blair, 410 km southeast of Vishakapatnam and 590 km south of Puri.

Cyclone Asani likely to reach Andhra coast by Wednesday

Odisha Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena told news agency ANI that Cyclone Asani is likely to reach Kakinada on the Andhra coast by Wednesday (May 11) morning. "The cyclone storm Asani is moving from the west-central Bay of Bengal towards North Andhra coast and as per estimation, the cyclone is likely to reach Kakinada of Andhra coast tomorrow (May 11)," Jena said.

On Tuesday, an IMD official told ANI that a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning has been issued along with the coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh in the wake of cyclonic Asani. Notably, Telangana's Nalgonda, Suryapet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mulugu districts are likely to experience a moderate downpour. Also, after touching the Kakinada coast, the cyclone is predicted to come again to sea between Kakinada and Vishakhapatnam.

#WATCH | Visuals from Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada Uppada Beach road as rough sea conditions increase with strong winds due to #CycloneAsani



Video credit: ANI



Catch all the #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/4VC9yVHAY8 pic.twitter.com/TDYaBHI3B6 — Republic (@republic) May 11, 2022

Cyclone Asani

The warning had come prior to torrential rains hitting Andhra's Kakinada district on May 10; the IMD official has warned against 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' along with coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on May 10 after stating that the wind had changed its directions. The official, Nagaratna, said that the southern districts of Telangana are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall while Hyderabad is likely to experience light rains on May 11 and cloudy conditions would persist in the area for the next 48 hours.

Asani loosely translates to 'Wrath' in Sinhala, one of the official languages across Sri Lanka. The IMD is one of the six regional meteorological centres across the world, that are entrusted with the authority to name tropical cyclones. Overall, there are 13 countries that came up with 13 names each, in 2020. These names were listed in alphabetical order. Notably, these names are automatically given in an ascending order one after the other as cyclones develop. Asani is one of the names that Sri Lanka suggested and it is the next name on the list.