Last Updated:

Cyclone Asani To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And West Bengal On May 10

Cyclone 'Asani' will move in the northwest direction till May 10 evening bringing heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha and adjoining West Bengal.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Cyclone

Image: ANI


The coastal eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for the cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

Rainfall begins in West Bengal, Odisha

The effects of the storm are already being felt across the three states as West Bengal's capital city Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall with thunderstorms today.

In Odisha too, rainfall has started lashing the Bhadrak city. Bibekananda Das, Leader of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) informed that a 37-membered team has arrived at the location to perform the rescue operations if needed. 

In an interview with ANI, Senior scientist Uma Shankar had said that the deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and according to the IMD, it was 390km southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh by 5.30 pm Monday. Uma Shankar, however, had said that the cyclone will continue to move in the northwest direction till May 10 evening but denied any possibility of landfall. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal over May 11 and 12. 

READ | Aila, Amphan, Asani: What's in a cyclone's name?

The scientist said that rainfall will commence on May 10 evening and a yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for three districts in Odisha- Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri. Moreover, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for five districts of the state- Jagathsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam. In a recent update, the IMD informed that the severe cyclonic storm was about 450 km southeast of Visakhapatnam by 11:30 am today and will gradually weaken in the next 24 hours. 

READ | Kolkata on alert amid cyclone Asani forecast

The IMD revealed that the cyclone is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and will move toward the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam as well as east and west Godavari have been issued yellow alerts. These areas, however, are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 10 and May 11.

READ | Severe cyclone Asani moves steadily towards Andhra coast; unlikely to make landfall

Precautions taken regarding the cyclone

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till May 12 and advised those out at sea to return to the coast. Earlier today, the Chief Minister's office of Odisha informed that several rescue teams successfully airlifted 11 fishermen stranded in the turbulent sea off the coast of Ganjam. Moreover, the Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) has also put its teams on high alert and is preparing 77 drainage pumping stations to avoid water logging in the cities. 

READ | Odisha: Eleven fishermen stranded in rough sea owing to cyclone 'Asani' rescued
Tags: Cyclone, IMD, AP
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND