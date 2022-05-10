Cyclone Asani To Bring Heavy Rainfall In Odisha, Andhra Pradesh And West Bengal On May 10

The coastal eastern Indian states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal are bracing for the cyclone 'Asani' as it continues to intensify in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. According to the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) predictions, the severe cyclonic storm will bring very heavy rainfall in coastal Andhra, Odisha, and adjoining West Bengal on May 10, 11, and 12.

Rainfall begins in West Bengal, Odisha

The effects of the storm are already being felt across the three states as West Bengal's capital city Kolkata experienced heavy rainfall with thunderstorms today.

Warnings associated with Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Asani’:

Rainfall warning

9 May: Rainfall at a few places over coastal Andhra Pradesh.

10 May: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal AP; heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Odisha from 10th evening. pic.twitter.com/u875TpfhXY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 9, 2022

In Odisha too, rainfall has started lashing the Bhadrak city. Bibekananda Das, Leader of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) informed that a 37-membered team has arrived at the location to perform the rescue operations if needed.

Odisha | It has started raining in Bhadrak due to the effects of the cyclonic storm 'ASANI'. A 37- member team of ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) has arrived in the city to rescue people if an adverse situation arises: Bibekananda Das, Team Leader, ODRAF pic.twitter.com/6AXVPreM0C — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

In an interview with ANI, Senior scientist Uma Shankar had said that the deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and according to the IMD, it was 390km southeast of Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh by 5.30 pm Monday. Uma Shankar, however, had said that the cyclone will continue to move in the northwest direction till May 10 evening but denied any possibility of landfall. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over coastal Odisha and adjoining coastal West Bengal over May 11 and 12.

The scientist said that rainfall will commence on May 10 evening and a yellow warning for rainfall has been issued for three districts in Odisha- Gajpati, Ganjam and Puri. Moreover, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for five districts of the state- Jagathsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Cuttack and Ganjam. In a recent update, the IMD informed that the severe cyclonic storm was about 450 km southeast of Visakhapatnam by 11:30 am today and will gradually weaken in the next 24 hours.

The IMD revealed that the cyclone is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and will move toward the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh districts such as Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Vishakhapatnam as well as east and west Godavari have been issued yellow alerts. These areas, however, are expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on May 10 and May 11.

Precautions taken regarding the cyclone

A few pictures of our frontline SWM workers on duty after the heavy rainfall to prevent blockage of drains.#KMConDuty pic.twitter.com/U1ynXyTeBM — Kolkata Municipal Corporation (@kmc_kolkata) May 9, 2022

The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the Bay of Bengal till May 12 and advised those out at sea to return to the coast. Earlier today, the Chief Minister's office of Odisha informed that several rescue teams successfully airlifted 11 fishermen stranded in the turbulent sea off the coast of Ganjam. Moreover, the Kolkata Municipal corporation (KMC) has also put its teams on high alert and is preparing 77 drainage pumping stations to avoid water logging in the cities.