Cyclone Biparjoy: 2 Dead, 22 Injured; Power Outages In 940 Villages

Quick links:
Landfall of 'very severe cyclonic storm' weakens in Gujarat (Credit: ANI)
The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from the ‘very severe’ to the ‘severe’ category after the storm lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat. Howling winds yanked hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles, flung solid objects, and raised dusty squalls that virtually resulted in zero visibility in some areas. According to Indian Meteorological Department, cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will further turn into a depression over south Rajasthan on Friday.
In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles were uprooted, and hoardings fell in several areas of Gujarat.