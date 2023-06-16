Cyclone Biparjoy: 2 Dead, 22 Injured; Power Outages In 940 Villages

The intensity of cyclone Biparjoy has reduced from the ‘very severe’ to the ‘severe’ category after the storm lashed the Saurashtra-Kutch region of Gujarat. Howling winds yanked hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers, toppled electricity poles, flung solid objects, and raised dusty squalls that virtually resulted in zero visibility in some areas. According to Indian Meteorological Department, cyclone Biparjoy has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will further turn into a depression over south Rajasthan on Friday.

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, roofs were blown off houses and trees and electric poles were uprooted, and hoardings fell in several areas of Gujarat.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Devastation

The violent cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall in Gujarat's coastal districts on Thursday evening, June 15, killing 2 and injuring at least 22 people.

Over 500 trees were uprooted and nearly 3,500 electric poles collapsed due to cyclone Biparjoy.

Due to gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Gujarat, 23 animals have been killed and 524 trees have been uprooted.

Deserted coastal towns were battered in the dark in parts of the state as power supply snapped in around 940 villages.

Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115 to 120 km per hour created havoc in Gujarat’s Morbi district damaging over 300 electric poles.

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) officials said efforts are underway to restore power in nine of the affected villages. Two power stations in Maliya district have been shut down.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Warnings for new few days

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Banaskantha and Patan.

Heavy to very heavy at isolated places over Kutch, Morbi, Mehsana and Sabarkantha of north Gujarat and isolated heavy rainfall over the remaining districts on 16th June.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over Banaskantha and Sabarkantha on 17th June.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Damage expected