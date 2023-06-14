Cyclone Biparjoy: 69 Trains Cancelled, 33 Short-terminated; Here Is A Full List

Why you're reading this: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for this year's first very severe cyclone Biparjoy which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau port in the Kutch district on Thursday. According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy at 8:30 am on June 14 lay centred over the northeast Arabian Sea about 280km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 290km west-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka. On alert for the cyclone expected to hit Gujarat, Western Railway has cancelled or partially cancelled the operation of a few trains as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas. According to Indian Railway, refunds will be admissible as per extant rules.

3 things you need to know

69 trains have been cancelled, 33 trains have been short-terminated.

27 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure in view of the safety of passengers and train operations.

Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway.

The Met Department has forecasted that a 'very severe cyclonic storm' will make landfall near Jakhau port on Thursday (June 15) afternoon. The cyclone will attain maximum wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour (kmph). Sea conditions are also expected to remain very rough.