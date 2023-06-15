Cyclone Biparjoy All Set To Wreak Havoc In Next 24 Hrs; All You Need To Know

Why you're reading this: Cyclone 'Biparjoy', which means ‘disaster’ in the Bengali language, is likely to make landfall in India on Thursday, June 15. Following the arrival of the cyclone in Gujarat on Wednesday, the Western Railways (WR) have so far cancelled at least 76 trains, while 36 trains were short-terminated. Meanwhile, high tide is also expected to occur in the early hours of the day in Mumbai. According to weather officials, cyclone Biparjoy would create tidal waves of 2 to 3 meters (6-9 feet) after making landfall in India.

10 Things you need to know:

With cyclonic storm Biparjoy expected to make landfall near the Jakhau coast in Gujarat, the sea conditions in Mumbai are getting rough at the Gateway of India. The cyclone is all set to traverse all along the Rann of Kutch upto Rajasthan by the evening. Notably, Cyclone Biparjoy is less than 180km west-southwest of Jakhau Port in Gujarat.

As Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) ‘Biparjoy’ is reaching over the Northeast Arabian Sea, a red alert has been issued for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts by the IMD.

According to IMD, light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over the Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and Junagarh districts of Gujarat and Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over the remaining districts of Saurashtra and north Gujarat region are predicted for June 15.

In view of the cyclonic condition that has the potential to cause severe damage, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall. He reached at the state emergency office in Gandhinagar in order to take stock of the preparedness.

In addition to Gujarat Chief Minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also keeping a close eye on the preparedness of the Armed Forces to tackle the storm. Reviewing the situation, the Union minister also spoke to all three Service Chiefs to provide every possible assistance to civil authorities in tackling any situation due to the cyclone.

Damage is expected over the Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagarh and Rajkot districts of Gujarat on June 15 as the cyclone is likely to cause a landfill in the state. As per the reports, flying objects are likely to cause potential damage.

In efforts to prepare against the damage that will be caused by Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat, the Indian Navy has informed that four of its ships with HADR bricks are embarked on standby for emergency situation.

A total suspension of fishing operations over the Gujarat Coast adjoining the North Arabian Sea has been announced from June 15 to June 17, 2023. Fishermen out at open sea are also advised to return to the coast at the earliest.

In efforts to ensure zero casualties, more than 47,000 people have been shifted to shelter homes in Gujarat’s Kutch district. All pregnant women have been moved to the hospitals and other safe locations.

Several temples, including Dwarkadhish Temple in Gujarat’s Dwarka will remain close today as cyclone Biparjoy is set to hit the coastal region of the state in the evening. In addition to this, the Gujarat government has also shut down Somnath Temple due to the same reason.

Helpline numbers launched in view of Cyclone Biparjoy

The Gujarat government has released launched helpline numbers for all 33 districts of the state in view of cyclone Biparjoy that will hit Gujarat's Jakhau coast by the evening. Meanwhile, the Disaster Management room has been activated and field staff has been also been put on alert mode. Emergency control rooms have been opened in Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Gandhidham. Additional helpline numbers have also been activated.

People can also reach out for help on the toll-free number 1077. Apart from this, the Gujarat government has also arranged a real-time mobile portability for users across telecom operators. In wake of the cyclonic storm, the government has made provisions for the telecom users to access any telecom operator's network in the cyclone affected areas, in case their subscribed Telecom services are down. This facility will be available to the users till June 17 (midnight).

Here's how users can change their network: Settings > SIM card > Mobile networks > choose the network manually.