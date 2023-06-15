Cyclone Biparjoy Churning Towards India; See Pics

Quick links:
Gujarat is struck by large tides as the cyclonic storm gets stronger. VSCS Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi and Karachi.
As the powerful cyclone Biparjoy makes its way toward Gujarat's coastal cities, the Indian Armed Forces quickly mobilised their soldiers and resources.
Over 50,000 people were safely evacuated from coastal and low-lying areas to government shelter homes with the help of NDRF teams who worked closely with state authorities.
Gujarat's Porbandar has started to witness rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of Cyclone Biporjoy.
An astronaut at the International Space Station sent down some breathtaking images of the extremely powerful cyclonic storm as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall today.
Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka will be closed for devotees on June 15 in view of Cyclone Biparjoy.
Capturing the trajectory of Cyclone Biparjoy, UNESCO Pakistan shared the images which documented the effects of the storm as it approaches Pakistan.