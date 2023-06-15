Last Updated:

Cyclone Biparjoy Churning Towards India; See Pics

Cyclone Biparjoy is anticipated to make landfall in Gujarat at 5 p.m. today. The IMD has issued a red alert for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Gujarat is struck by large tides as the cyclonic storm gets stronger. VSCS Biparjoy is likely to cross Saurashtra, Kutch, and adjoining Pakistan coasts b/w Mandvi and Karachi.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
As the powerful cyclone Biparjoy makes its way toward Gujarat's coastal cities, the Indian Armed Forces quickly mobilised their soldiers and resources.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Over 50,000 people were safely evacuated from coastal and low-lying areas to government shelter homes with the help of NDRF teams who worked closely with state authorities.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Gujarat's Porbandar has started to witness rough sea conditions and strong winds under the influence of Cyclone Biporjoy.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
An astronaut at the International Space Station sent down some breathtaking images of the extremely powerful cyclonic storm as Gujarat prepares for Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall today. 

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka will be closed for devotees on June 15 in view of Cyclone Biparjoy. 

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Capturing the trajectory of Cyclone Biparjoy, UNESCO Pakistan shared the images which documented the effects of the storm as it approaches Pakistan. 

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy churning towards India
Indian army has deployed more than 27 relief columns across Gujarat as well as at the forward locations of Mandvi, and Dwarka. Army authorities have also jointly started relief operations. 

