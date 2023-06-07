Cyclone Biparjoy: Depression Over Arabian Sea Intensifies Into Cyclonic Storm, Says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a deep depression over the southeast Arabian Sea intensified into a cyclonic storm on Tuesday evening (June 6). The cyclone has been named 'Biparjoy,' by Bangladesh.

According to the weather report, the cyclonic storm 'Biparjoy' (pronounced as 'Biporjoy') remained practically stationary in the early hours of June 7 over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and centred at over the region about 900 km west-southwest of Goa, 1020 km southwest of Mumbai, 1090 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1380 km south of Karachi.

It is likely to move nearly northwards and intensify gradually into a severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea during the next six hours and further into a very severe cyclonic storm over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours, the Met Department said in an official statement.

Warning issued for fishermen

Sea conditions, due to the cyclonic storm, are expected to witness a high movement along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Lakshadweep-Maldives areas on June 6 and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to June 10. Met Department has also advised the fishermen not to venture along and off the Gujarat coast on June 11. Those out at sea are advised to return to the coast, the weather report added.

Cyclonic storm to affect Monsoon in Kerala

The formation of a low-pressure system over the southeast Arabian Sea and its intensification into a severe cyclonic storm is expected to critically affect the advance of the monsoon towards the Kerala coast. However, the Met Department has not given any specific time frame for the arrival of monsoon in Kerala.

However, a private weather forecasting agency, Skymet Weather, has predicted that monsoon onset over Kerala might be seen between June 8 and 9 but it's expected to be a meek and mild entry. The agency had earlier forecasted the monsoon onset over Kerala on June 7 with an error margin of three days.