Cyclone Biparjoy Inches Closer To Landfall; How Much Devastation Will It Cause?

Why you're reading this: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Cyclone 'Biparjoy' which is expected to make landfall near the Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch district today (June 15). The 'very severe cyclonic storm' (VSCS) is likely to cause potential damages in the Gujarat coastal regions. The disaster management authorities are deployed on the ground to conduct swift rescue and relief operations. So far, more than 74,000 people near coastal regions have been shifted to temporary shelters as part of the government's precautionary measure.

3 things you need to know:

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in Gujarat today with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour. Cyclone Biparjoy has 'extensive damaging potential' after landfall. The effect of a 'very severe cyclonic storm' will be maximum from 4 to 8 pm today in Gujarat coastal regions.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Potential damages

Cyclone Biparjoy, which is about 170km west-southwest of Jakhau Port and 210km West of Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat, has 'extensive damaging potential,' according to IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. The cyclone could lead to extremely heavy rainfall of over 20 cm at isolated places in Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts on June 15, the IMD director added. People in the most vulnerable areas have been asked to take precautionary measures as the mammoth cyclonic storm can cause severe damage due to strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

Expected damages due to Cyclone Biparjoy

Thatched and kutcha houses along the Gujarat coastal regions are likely to face massive destruction due to strong winds.

The uprooting of trees, communication poles and power lines is expected.

People in high-risk areas should take safety measures to shield themselves from flying objects.

Railway services have already been disrupted due to possible failure of overhead power lines and signalling system.

Farmers are also likely to suffer in the aftermath of the cyclone due to expected damage to their standing crops and plantations.

India gears up to combat cyclone threats

The rescue agencies along with the Navy, Air Force, Army and paramilitary forces have ensured swift rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. "Teams are taking stock of the low-lying areas. Relief work is underway. Its (Cyclone Biparjoy) effect will be maximum till 4-8 pm," said Anupam, Deputy Commandant, NDRF, Gandhinagar.

Coming to the forefront for rescue operations, the Indian Navy has positioned four ships equipped with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks which can be deployed quickly on notice. Furthermore, several helicopters stationed at INS Hansa, an Indian naval air station in Goa, remain on standby for immediate transportation service to Gujarat once the situation arises out of Cyclone Biparjoy's landfall.

What does landfall mean?

US National Hurricane Center suggests that a landfall takes place at the intersection of the centre of a tropical cyclone with a coastline. In other words, landfall takes place when the eye of the cyclone moves to land after significant disruptions in the sea. Landfall often influences the sea level and brings strong winds and rainfall that pose a great threat to human life.