Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF Deploys 2 More Teams In Mumbai As Precautionary Step

With Cyclone ‘Biparjoy' expected to make landfall in Kutch district of adjoining Gujarat on June 15, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed two additional teams in Mumbai as a precautionary measure, an official said on Monday.

The NDRF teams, in addition to three already deployed in the metropolis, have been stationed at Andheri and Kanjurmarg areas in the western and eastern suburbs, respectively, he said.

"We have deployed two teams in addition to the three that are already available in Mumbai as a precautionary measure," the official said, adding teams of the disaster response force based in Pune have been kept on standby.

He said the NDRF has also moved four teams to Gujarat to tackle the possible fallout from the cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed some incidents of tree falls due to high velocity of winds since Sunday night, a civic official said.

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' was likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday afternoon as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum wind speed reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.