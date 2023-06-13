Cyclone Biparjoy On The Horizon, Gujarat Takes Steps To Mitigate Damage | In Pictures

Quick links:
The very severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, IMD says.
An orange alert has been sounded for June 14 and a red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat.
Authorities in coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Morbi have started evacuating people who live near the sea.
As part of precautionary measures, over 3,000 people have evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar. In Devbhumi Dwarka, more than 1,500 people have been moved to secure locations.
The Centre has directed the state government to regulate onshore and offshore activities and mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 12 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, and has kept 15 teams on standby.
PM Modi has chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the oncoming cyclone.
The Prime Minister has directed officials to take every possible measure in order to ensure that those living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.
The railways has activated its disaster management set-up to minimise the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network.
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the state emergency operation centre in Gandhinagar to review preparations.