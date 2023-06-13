Last Updated:

Cyclone Biparjoy On The Horizon, Gujarat Takes Steps To Mitigate Damage | In Pictures

Biparjoy is set to hit Gujarat's Jakhau port on June 15, says IMD. It will hit the coastal region with winds having speeds of 135-145 kmph to 150 kmph.

Abheet Sajwan
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Kutch on June 15
1/11
ANI

The very severe Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat's Kutch district on Thursday, IMD says.

IMD issues red and orange warning
2/11
ANI

An orange alert has been sounded for June 14 and a red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat.

People evacuated from the places near sea
3/11
Republic

Authorities in coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Morbi have started evacuating people who live near the sea.

Over 3,000 people evacuated from 31 villages
4/11
Indian Coast Guard

As part of precautionary measures, over 3,000 people have evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar. In Devbhumi Dwarka, more than 1,500 people have been moved to secure locations.

Centre directed state govt to regulate activities
5/11
Republic

The Centre has directed the state government to regulate onshore and offshore activities and mobilise evacuation from coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch.

NDRF team deployed
6/11
Republic

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned 12 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters and telecom equipment, and has kept 15 teams on standby. 

PM Modi holds meeting on cyclone issue
7/11
ANI

PM Modi has chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of the Centre as well as the Gujarat government to deal with the oncoming cyclone.  

PM instructs officials to ensure safe evacuation
8/11
Republic

The Prime Minister has directed officials to take every possible measure in order to ensure that those living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.

MHA reviewing the situation situation 24x7
9/11
Republic

The railways has activated its disaster management set-up to minimise the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The railways has identified vulnerable sections on its network. 

Gujarat CM reviews preparedness
10/11
ANI

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the state emergency operation centre in Gandhinagar to review preparations.

Exact location of Cyclone Biparjoy
11/11
ANI

Currently Biparjoy is near Latitude 19.9° N and Longitude 67.8° E, roughly 550 km south of Karachi and 530 km south of Thatta. It's expected to maintain a northward trajectory till June 14.

