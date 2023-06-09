Cyclone Biparjoy To Intensify In Next 48 Hours; These Coastal Regions To Face Gale Wind

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that Cyclone Biparjoy will intensify in the next 48 hours and will head north-northwestwards in the next two days. The Met Department has located the very severe cyclonic storm over the east-central Arabian Sea, about 820 km west of Goa and 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai.

The Met Department on Twitter said, "Very severe cyclonic storm BIPARJOY lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, near latitude 14.7N and longitude 66.2E, about 820 km west of Goa, 840 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 850 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1140 km south of Karachi. To intensify further during the next 48 hours."

Sea conditions are also expected to witness high movement along and off the Kerala-Karnataka coasts and Konkan-Goa-Maharashtra coasts during the next two days due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The weather department has warned the fishermen not to venture into cyclone-hit areas near the Arabian Sea. Those out at sea must return to the coast, the weather department said earlier.

Tracking of Cyclone Biparjoy's path

At first, the low-pressure area intensified into a depression over the southeast Arabian Sea on June 8. The next day, it intensified into a cyclone over the east-central Arabian Sea. The coastal regions of Gujarat are likely to face light rains and thunderstorms on June 10, the weather department has forecasted. It will move towards Pakistan and will weaken on June 11.

These states likely to get affected

Due to the cyclonic storm, the weather department has forecasted high wind speeds reaching up to 155 kmph in southwest coastal regions. Gale wind speed reaching 145-155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph is likely to grip the central Arabian Sea today (June 9). Squally weather with wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Karnataka-Goa-Maharashtra coasts today.