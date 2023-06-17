Cyclone Biparjoy Weakens Into Depression; Next Challenge Is Restoration, Says Gujarat CM

After barrelling through the Gujarat coast and wreaking havoc, Cyclone Biparjoy has now weakened into a deep depression, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) informed in the wee hours of Saturday (June 17). The Met department said that Biparjoy weakened from a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) category into a deep depression at 11.30 pm on Friday (June 16) over Southeast Pakistan.

"Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of yesterday, the 16th June 2023 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during next 12 hours," IMD said in a tweet.

Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy weakened into a Deep Depression at 2330 hours IST of June 16 over Southeast Pakistan adjoining Southwest Rajasthan and Kutch about 100 km northeast of Dholavira. To weaken further into a Depression during the next 12 hours: IMD pic.twitter.com/QVdnzdGTaf — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Biparjoy, after swirling in the Arabian Sea for over ten days, crashed into the Gujarat coast making landfall on June 16, Thursday night around 10 km north of the Jakhau Port in Kutch. Gujarat Chief Minister presided over a review meeting to assess the damage caused by the cyclone. He ordered the District Collectors of the areas affected by Cyclone Biparjoy to take stock of the amount and scale of damage caused.

The teams of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) immediately restored the power failure in its unit in the Jamnagar district. Out of the damaged property, 414 feeders, 221 electric poles, and one TC were immediately made operational after they stopped functioning due to the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy. The power supply was restored in 367 villages of Jamnagar district.

#WATCH | #CycloneBiparjoy | "We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. This was possible under the guidance of PM Modi & HM Amit Shah. I am grateful to the people… pic.twitter.com/St2CSmJ399 — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

‘Challenge is to restore and get back life on track’: Gujarat CM

The NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Friday said no loss of life has been reported after the cyclone made landfall in Gujarat. "Twenty-four animals have died and 23 people have been injured. Electricity supply has been interrupted in about a thousand villages. 800 trees have fallen. It is not raining heavily anywhere except Rajkot," the NDRF DG Karwal said.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel praised the work of the agencies involved in the restoration work. "We have been able to fight a big calamity without any casualty. NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies worked tirelessly to mitigate any damage caused by the cyclone. This was possible under the guidance of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah. I am grateful to the people of the state for being supportive. Now the big challenge is to restore and get life back on track, all the agencies will work on it now and we will soon achieve success in it too," said CM Bhupendra Patel

Updates on restoration and damage in numbers: