Cyclone Biparjoy's Landfall In Gujarat Today; 76 Trains Cancelled, 74,345 evacuated

Why you're reading this: In the wake of powerful cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make landfall in adjoining Gujarat today, the Western Railway (WR) has cancelled or short-terminated the operation of a few more trains.

3 Things You Need To Know:

Seven more trains were cancelled by Western Railways on Wednesday, three were short-terminated, and four other services were short-originated.

So far, 76 trains have been cancelled, 36 short-terminated, and 31 short-originated.

Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka and Somnath Temple in Gir Somnath district were also closed.

74,345 people evacuated in Gujarat

With the looming danger of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall near Jakhau Port in Gujarat's Kutch, the state administration has shifted more than 74,000 people living near the coast as a precaution and deployed disaster management units for rescue and relief measures. Of the total 74,345 people moved to temporary shelters in eight coastal districts, nearly 34,300 were evacuated in the Kutch district alone, followed by 10,000 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,089 in Rajkot, 5,035 in Devbhumi Dwarka, 4,604 in Junagadh, 3,469 in Porbandar district, and 1,605 in Gir Somnath district, according to a release by the Gujarat government.

Western Railways cancel 7 more trains

#WRUpdates #CycloneBiparjoyUpdate



For the kind attention of passengers.



The following trains of 15/06/2023 have been Fully Cancelled by WR as a precautionary measure in the cyclone prone

areas over Western Railway. pic.twitter.com/ChvGBjEqVE — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 15, 2023

The Western Railways on Wednesday cancelled seven more trains. On Monday, Railways announced the cancellation of 95 trains in the Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat from June 13 to June 15.

Dwarkadhish and Somnath Temples closed in wake of Biparjoy threat

In light of upcoming cyclone, the local administration closed the Dwarkadhish temple in Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday. According to the weather agency, the cyclone is expected to make landfall on Thursday, with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 150 kilometres per hour. Notably, the decision to close the temple has been taken by the authorities for the safety and security of the people. Although devotees will not be allowed into the temple premises, daily rituals will be carried out inside by priests, and people will be able to see them live on the temple website as well as on social media handles, per the PTI report.