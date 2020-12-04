Cyclone Burevi's Landfall In Kerala & Tamil Nadu Forecast For Friday Evening; Alert Issued

As per the latest updates from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Burevi is expected to make landfall across the southern districts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the evening on Friday. In the wake of the cyclone, Thiruvanthapuram Airport on Friday suspended all operations from 10 am to 6 pm. The Airport authorities also informed that 9 services, including 7 domestic and 2 international flights, have been affected. In its latest tweet, Trivandrum airport requested the passenger booked for tomorrow's flight to contact Airlines for revised timings.

REVISED FLIGHT SCHEDULE ON 4.12.2020 IN VIEW OF @AAITVMAIRPORT CLOSURE FROM 1000-1800 HRS ON 4.12.2020 DUE TO CYCLONE BURAVI. ALL PASSENGERS ARE REQUESTED TO GET IN TOUCH AIRLINE CONCERNED FOR LATEST UPDATES @AAI_Official @aairedsr pic.twitter.com/qPYnOvpZa1 — Trivandrum Airport (@AAITVMAIRPORT) December 3, 2020

READ | Cyclone Burevi Moving Away From Sri Lanka, Damage Has Been Minimal: Officials

Cyclone Burevi: IMD issues hazard warning sign

Earlier in the day, IMD had issued a yellow alert in 10 districts across Kerala including Thiruvanthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. Due to the strong winds blowing at a speed of 55 km\h over the coast, IMD had also issued number 3 hazard warning sign at the Pamban port. The IMD also said that the Deep Depression over the Gulf of Munnar was very likely to weaken further into a depression during the next 24 hours and likely to move west-southwestwards and cross Ramanathapuram and the adjoining Thoothukudi district in the next 6 hours.

READ | Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi Dials Kerala & Tamil Nadu CMs; Assures Centre's Support

Red alert issued for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

In view of Cyclone Burevi which is expected to bring heavy rain in the state, the Kerala government on Thursday had declared a public holiday in 5 districts for Friday. IMD has issued red alerts in the southern districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

READ | Cyclone Burevi: IMD Issues Red Alert; NDRF Deploys 27 Teams In TN, Puducherry, And Kerala

The IMD issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "Cyclonic storm Burevi over southwest Bay of Bengal very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. Total suspension of fishing operation during 1st Dec to 4th Dec is advised. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast."

The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen 'along and off east Sri Lanka coast from 1st to 3rd Dec; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & south Tamilnadu-Kerala & West Sri Lanka coasts from 2nd to 4th December' from venturing out into the sea. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected along with extremely heavy isolated showers over south Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2nd and 3rd December.

READ | Cyclone Burevi Brings Heavy Rains To Pondy, Normal Life Hit