Cyclone: Gujarat Govt To Compensate Farmers For Loss; Power Infra Suffers Rs 783-cr Hit

The Gujarat government on Monday said it will compensate farmers for the loss of their crops, orchards as well as the death of cattle due to the cyclone 'Biparjoy', while a preliminary survey revealed the state's power infrastructure has suffered damage to the tune of Rs 783 crore.

As life gradually gets back on track in Gujarat, the government has started making assessment of the loss caused by the severe storm, second since May 2021, which hit the state's coast last week. Various teams have been sent to the affected districts to assess the loss, said Gujarat Health Minister and government spokesperson Rushikesh Patel in Gandhinagar after a Cabinet meeting.

The state government will compensate farmers and cattle-rearers after getting a report of the ongoing survey, he said. A preliminary survey has revealed Gujarat's electricity infrastructure has suffered a loss of Rs 783 crore due to Biparjoy, while power outage was reported in 6,486 villages after the cyclone made landfall on June 15, said Patel.

Electricity has been restored in 5,753 villages and work was on to bring back power in the remaining ones, he said. As many as 1,320 cattle and nearly 1,900 poultry birds have died in various cyclone-related incidents such as lightning strikes and fall of trees, said Patel.

A compensation of Rs 1.62 crore has been paid for 1,129 cattle deaths, while other eligible cattle-rearers will get the payout soon, said the minister. A preliminary assessment has revealed that nearly 14,800 fruit-bearing trees grown over 53,000 hectares in Kutch, Morbi, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar and Porbandar districts were uprooted due to heavy winds, said Patel. Thanks to advanced disaster management planning and evacuation of nearly 1 lakh people from vulnerable areas before the landfall, no human life was lost when the cyclone hit the state, he added.