Cyclone Gulab: Indian Navy Keeps Ships Ready For Possible Relief Operations In Odisha

The cyclonic storm 'Gulab' formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to make landfall between north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast by late Sunday evening. To prepare for the landfall, the Eastern Naval Command and Naval Officers-in-Charge of the Odisha area have conducted preparatory activities to deal with the possible effect of the cyclone. The Ministry of Defence said in a release, "The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the Cyclonic Storm and is in constant liaison with the state administrations for rendering assistance as required."

To further prepare for the cyclone, Flood Relief Teams and Diving Teams have already been positioned at Odisha and are ready at Visakhapatnam to provide them with immediate assistance. The Ministry of Defence further said that they have placed two Naval ships with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) material and medical teams at the sea to provide assistance in the most affected areas. The release further said that the Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake an aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop of relief material as required.

IMD’s forecast of the cyclone

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' lay centered over the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 140 km east-southeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) & 190 km east-northeast of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday. The IMD said in its bulletin that It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur. Finally, the IMD said that the Cyclonic Storm will hit the region with a maximum sustained wind speed of 75-85 kmph gusting to 95 kmph, by midnight of September 26 and the landfall process will take place late in the evening. The IMD also issued alerts for various districts that are in danger of receiving incessant rains, strong winds and surge in tidal waves among other effects of the cyclonic storm. A 'red' alert has been issued for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts. The 'orange' alert is issued as a warning of extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and rail closures and interruption of power supply.

(With PIB inputs)