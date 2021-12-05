Cyclone Jawad: IMD Expects it To weaken Further Into Depression By Sunday Morning

According to the India Meteorological Department, Cyclone Jawad is expected to weaken further from deep depression to depression by Sunday morning. Atul Karwal, Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said on Saturday that the impact of Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' is not as great as expected and is fading. Live updates are available here.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness to deal with the cyclone while chairing a National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting on Thursday and Friday and directed all state and federal agencies to follow each necessary protocol to ensure no scope for loss of lives and to minimise property damage. Indian Railways have also been cancelled for 2 days. See Schedule here.

The cyclone would deliver severe to extremely heavy rains with it. Winds of up to 90-100 km/h are forecast, along with tidal waves, according to the IMD. Cyclone shelters have already been prepared, according to Home Ministry reports, and people are being evacuated from low-lying locations. It has been learned that all necessary steps have been made to stockpile food grains, drinking water, and other necessities. Power, roads, water supply, and other key services have also been assigned to teams for repair and restoration. Standing crops are also being harvested to reduce damage.

In an interview with Republic on Saturday, IMD scientist Umashankar Das stated that the cyclonic storm Cyclone Jawad is projected to reach Puri by Sunday midday, December 5. The storm is expected to weaken and move along the Odisha coast and into West Bengal, according to him. Due to the storm's tremendous wind speed, there is still a risk of storm damage and rising water levels in coastal locations, according to Das. Das further stated that this will be the first time in a long time that a cyclonic storm will hit the Odisha coasts. Rising sea levels as a result of global warming, according to the IMD scientist, are a primary explanation for the increased frequency of such cyclone activity in the north Indian ocean. In the coming days, the IMD has issued red alerts for coastal areas in Odisha, he informed.

“We are expecting the landfall to reach Puri around tomorrow noon, become weak and move along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal. Also, as it is a cyclonic storm, we are expecting winds speed along the coastal areas 75 to 85 gusting up to 95kms. The possibility of sea water inundating land remains in the coastal areas due to the high wind speed. We have also issued a ‘danger’ port warning for Puri and Gopalpur,” Das said. He further informed that the department expects the storm height to be at its highest around Kendrapara, at around 2.6 meter.

