Cyclone Jawad: IMD Warns Andhra Pradesh; Confirms Storm Will Hit The State On Dec 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday informed that the deep depression over west-central adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal will intensify into a Cyclonic Storm in the next 12 hours. The weather experts also added that the Cyclonic Storm will reach north Andhra Pradesh tomorrow. This will be the third cyclone headed towards the east coast this year after Yaas in May and Gulab in September.

When is cyclone Jawad reaching Andhra Pradesh?

Issuing an update on Cyclone Jawad and confirming the movement of the storm in formation towards Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the IMD tweeted, "Depression intensified into Deep Depression over westcentral adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 0530 IST of 3rd Dec 2021. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours & reach north Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by tomorrow morning."

Depression intensified into a DD at 0530hrs IST of 3rd Dec2021,over the westcentral & adjoining south BoB near Lat. 13.4°N & Long. 86.4°E. To intensify into a CS during next 12hrs & likely to reach west-central BoB off north Andhra Pradesh–south Odisha coasts by tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/85NemVSf1O — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2021

The IMD had noted similar forecast and had announced the predicted line of movement on Thursday. The IMD is now giving cyclone Jawad Andhra Pradesh status from time to time.

Eastern coast braces for 'Cyclone Jawad'

In view of the cyclonic storm hitting the Odisha coast, NDRF has deployed 62 Teams across several states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has initiated pre-imperative and preventive action for the safety of life and property at sea. ICG Ships and Aircraft have been tasked specifically for relaying weather warnings to mariners and urging fishing boats at sea to return to harbour.

The East Coast Railways cancelled the operation of 95 trains for three days from Thursday. Further, 95 mail and express trains have been cancelled from Dec 2 to Dec 4, which start from different places and pass through the region, an ECoR statement said.

Collectors of 13 districts in Odisha have been directed by the state government to prepare for the safe evacuation of the people. The state government has also outlined a disaster management strategy after discussing with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operations.

The Andhra Pradesh government have also taken stock of the situation and directed rescue and relief operations teams to be ready to be deployed at low lying areas. Medical teams and ambulances have been kept ready for swift mobilization at both states. Red alerts have been issued in most coastal villages of both states.

Image: PTI