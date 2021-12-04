Cyclone Jawad Likely To Reach Andhra & Odisha Coast By Today Evening; Indian Navy On Alert

With the impending Cyclone Jawad nearing the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, the Indian Navy has ramped up its rescue and relief operations to minimise the damages likely to be caused by the storm. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic storm will reach the Andhra and Odisha coastlines by Saturday and further recurve towards the Bengal coast causing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Apart from that, wind speeds up to 90-100 km per hour have also been expected and will be accompanied by tidal waves.

As the cyclone is on its course to hit the coasts by Saturday evening, it has kept the Indian Navy on a complete vigil regarding the movement of the storm.

As a part of it, preparatory activities have been carried out by the Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, Naval Officers-in-Charge at Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha areas for combating the effects of the cyclone and is coordinating with state administration on a constant basis for any assistance required. Along with that, the Navy has deployed 13 flood relief teams and four diving teams for assisting in the operation, it said in a release.

"Four ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief bricks, diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along with the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coast", the Navy added. Also, naval aircraft have been kept ready at the naval air stations for undertaking aerial surveys of the affected regions, casualty evacuation, and dropping off relief material.

Rainfall intensity to increase on Dec 4 as Cyclone Jawad moves along the coastal lines: IMD

As the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified in a cyclonic storm on Friday, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, December 4, as the Cyclone Jawad moves along the coastlines of Odisha further to make landfall in Puri on Sunday. The storm which is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday evening will bring along maximum impact with squally wind movements reaching up to 90-100 km per hour.

Apart from that, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfalls at isolated places have also been predicted by the department. A red alert has been issued for several districts across West Bengal as well after the cyclone has changed its routes to move North-northeastward towards the Bengal coast.

