Cyclone Jawad To Make Landfall At Puri On Dec 5, Will Move Towards West Bengal: IMD

Ahead of the forthcoming Cyclone Jawad, the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression is moving northwestwards, informed India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday. IMD scientist Umashankar Das while speaking to Republic, said that the cyclonic storm is expected to reach Puri by Sunday noon, December 5. He said that the storm will weaken here and move along the Odisha coast and West Bengal. Das also added that the possibility of storm damage and increase in water levels remain in the coastal areas due to the high wind speed of the storm.

Speaking to Republic TV in an exclusive interview, IMD scientist Umashankar Das said that the cyclone Jawad has now moved north-northwestwards direction. He said, “The cyclone has moved in the north-northwestwards direction at a speed of 6km per hour in the last 6 hours. Apart from that, it is about 530 km from Paradeep, that is in the southwest direction and about 250 km from Visakhapatnam and also 360 km from Gopalpur.”

“We are expecting the landfall to reach Puri around tomorrow noon, become weak and move along the Odisha coast towards West Bengal. Also, as it is a cyclonic storm, we are expecting winds speed along the coastal areas 75 to 85 gusting up to 95kms. The possibility of sea water inundating land remains in the coastal areas due to the high wind speed. We have also issued a ‘danger’ port warning for Puri and Gopalpur,” Das said. He further informed that the department expects the storm height to be at its highest around Kendrapara, at around 2.6 meter.

Das also said that this will be the first time a cyclonic storm reaches the coasts of Odisha in a very long time. The IMD scientist further cited the rising sea levels due to global warming as a major reason for the increase in the frequency of such cyclone activities in the north Indian ocean. He informed that the IMD has issued red alerts for coastal districts in Odisha for the coming days.

Rainfall intensity to increase along the coastal lines: IMD

As the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified in a cyclonic storm on Friday, the IMD had predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Saturday, December 4, as the Cyclone Jawad moves along the coastlines of Odisha further to make landfall in Puri on Sunday. The storm which is likely to reach north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha by Saturday evening will bring along maximum impact with squally wind movements. A red alert was issued on Friday for several districts across West Bengal as well after the cyclone has changed its routes to move North-northeastward towards the Bengal coast.

