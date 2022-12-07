Cyclone Mandous Intensifies Over Bay Of Bengal; Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh On High Alert

The states of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry (Union Territory) have been put on high alert as a cyclone is brewing over the Bay of Bengal. The low pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea now lies as a well-marked area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Tuesday.

Cyclone Mandous likely to form over bay by December 8

The low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal on December 5 is likely to continue to move northwest, intensify further into a cyclonic storm, and reach the southwest Bay of Bengal near north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts by the morning of December 8, according to IMD.

The cyclonic storm has been named 'Cyclone Mandous' by the United Arab Emirates. The name means 'treasure box' in Arabic. It will be the second tropical storm to rise in the Bay of Bengal post-monsoon this year after Cyclone Sitrang, which hit the Bangladesh coast in October.

'Deep depression to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Dec 8 evening'

In the latest update, IMD said, "The Deep Depression over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centered at 11:30 am on 7th December about 750 km east-southeast of Chennai and about 610 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka)."

The Deep Depression over Southwest & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 1130 hours IST of today, the 07th December, 2022 about 750 km east-southeast of Chennai and about 610 km east-southeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka).

Meanwhile, the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu's Chennai said, "As per the current situation, deep depression is over Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal about 770 km east-southeast of Chennai. It's very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a cyclonic storm by today evening."

"It will reach north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coast by tomorrow morning. Under its influence, there will be rainfall from December 8-10. On Dec 8 heavy rainfall is expected in districts like Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Kancheepuram," the Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Tamil Nadu's Chennai said.

As per current situation, deep depression is over Southwest &adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal about 770 km east-southeast of Chennai. It's very likely to move west-northwestwards & intensify into a cyclonic storm by today evening: Director,Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai

'Heavy rainfall expected in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh': IMD

Cyclone Mandous is expected to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The rainfall will also be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, IMD said.

Notably, the state revenue department has already alerted the district collectors to be cautious and to bring in National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the respective districts expecting any eventuality.

IMD has also advised fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea, Southeast Bay of Bengal, Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off the Sri Lanka coast in view of the deep Depression over Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal.