Cyclone Mocha Intensifies In Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Civil Defence Issues Warning

The Civil Defence Team deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas issued a warning alerting the public as Cyclone Mocha intensified into an extremely severe cyclonic storm.

"The condition is not good. We are continuously alerting the public and tourists to be alert and avoid coming to the beach," said Anmol Das, a civil defence official.

West Bengal | The Civil Defence team deployed at Bakkhali Sea Beach in South 24 Parganas alerts the public as #CycloneMocha intensifies into an extremely severe cyclonic storm



"The condition is not good. We are continuously alerting the public and tourists to be alert and avoid… pic.twitter.com/yhL4L8Ku7T — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

Cyclone Mocha

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladeshi authorities issued a warning, ordering thousands of people on southeastern coastlines to evacuate as a "very dangerous" tropical cyclone was likely to hit the area, threatening the Rohingya refugee camp.

Cyclone Mocha, one of the most powerful cyclones seen in Bangladesh in nearly two decades, is predicted to make landfall on Sunday near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

"Directives have been issued to evacuate to safety hundreds of thousands of people along our southeastern coastlines." a disaster management ministry spokesman said.

His statement followed Bangladesh's Met Office's special weather bulletin asking the maritime ports of southeastern Chattogram and Cox's Bazar to hoist "great danger signal number 8".

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) expressed concern over a storm surge of 2 to 2.5 metres earlier on Friday, which was expected to inundate low-lying portions of North Myanmar and parts of Bangladesh and raise the possibility of flash floods and landslides.

"It's a very dangerous cyclone, and it's associated with violent winds... There will be major impacts ahead and after landfall for potentially hundreds of thousands of the world's most vulnerable people," WMO spokesman Clare Nullis told a press briefing in Geneva.