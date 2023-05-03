Cyclone ‘Mocha’ Likely To Hit Eastern Coast By May 6, Says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted a cyclone is likely to form around May 6 near the Bay of Bengal. Following the warning Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the officials to be on alert and prepare for any eventuality.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Bay of Bengal around May 6. Under its influence a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region during the subsequent 48 hours," the Met department said. Notably IMD’s forecast follows that of the prediction of the US weather forecast model Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts. Both agencies also issued a projection about a likely storm over the Bay of Bengal.

‘Some models suggest it would be a cyclone’: IMD

IMD's Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said, “Some models are suggesting that it would be a cyclone. We are keeping a watch. Updates will be provided regularly." However, the private forecasting agency Skymet has stated, "There is very little likelihood of any tropical storm coming up in the first half of May 2023."

As a result of the Cyclone, IMD forecasted heavy downpours are expected in certain pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Punjab, Assam and Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema. Thunder, rains, and lightning are likely to occur in Uttar Pradesh.

As the potential storm ‘Mocha’ approaches the east coast, Odisha CM Patnaik presided over a high-level meeting to review the preparations, he also cited the last Cyclone ‘Fani’ and said it’s difficult to decipher the path of the cyclone in Summer. CM Patnaik advised the officials to move the people living in vulnerable regions to be shifted to Cyclone shelters and also prepare a plan for relief and restoration to manage the after-effects of the Cyclone.