Cyclone Mocha: Storm To Intensify On May 12; Likely To Move Towards Bangladesh

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday said that the first cyclonic storm of 2023, Cyclone Mocha, over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a 'severe' cyclonic storm by midnight. The weather department further stated that the storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts.

According to the officials, the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into cyclonic storm Mocha on May 12 and will make landfall between Bangladesh’s Cox's Bazar and Myanmar’s Sittwe.

"Deep Depression lay centered near 10.0 N and 88.4 E, about 510 km west-southwest of port Blair, 1320 km south-southwest of Cox’s bazaar (Bangladesh) at 17:30 hrs IST of May 10. To intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm by tonight,” the India Meteorological Department tweeted.

Deep Depression, intensified into a cyclonic storm Mocha and lay centered about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1210 km south-southwest of Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) at 0530 hrs IST of today the 11th May. To intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by mid-night of today. pic.twitter.com/n6AfDv5YaP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 11, 2023

Releasing the forecast, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Andaman and Nicobar Islands for May 11 and 12. Apart from this, rainfall is also predicted for northeastern states like Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Manipur, east Arunachal Pradesh, and south Assam.

Indian Coast Guard on alert

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard is gearing up for a response to Cyclone Mocha which is likely to hit the eastern part of the country. The IMD has already issued alerts to the fishermen and civil administration and weather updates are continuously being shared by the weather agency.

The units of the Indian Coast Guard have been placed on high alert in West Bengal and Odisha on standby in case of any eventuality.