Cyclone Nisarga: CM Uddhav Thackeray Reviews Situation, Stresses On Operational Readiness

As the landfall of Cyclone Nisarga commenced on Wednesday, June 3, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the developing situation. The Collectors of the districts along the Western coast of the state briefed him in this regard. Thackeray also directed BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and ward officials to ensure that there is the least possible damage due to the cyclone. He called for maintaining a state of operational readiness and to ensure immediate rescue works as the cyclone moves from Mumbai and Thane to North Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh stated that the wind and rain were expected to pick up in the next two and a half years. He added all emergency services had been kept on standby and advised the citizens to stay alert.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray is in constant contact with District Collectors on the western coast for updates about the impact of #CycloneNisarga — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 3, 2020

ICG, SSF & @NDRFHQ, citizens are advised to stay safe, alert & co-operate with police & other authorities. #MaharashtraGovtCares — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) June 3, 2020

Landfall expected to complete within one hour

As per the IMD's latest update, the center of Nisarga moved north northeastwards and crossed the Maharashtra coast close to the south of Alibaug. At 1.30 pm, it was close to the south-southeast of Alibaug and 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. At that juncture, Alibaug reported a wind speed of 93 km per hour. The landfall process is expected to be completed by the next hour after which the cyclone is likely to move northeastwards and weaken into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 6 hours. Earlier in the day, the BMC Commissioner visited the Nehru Science Centre and the Disaster Control Room at the BMC Headquarters to review the situation

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the Disaster Control Room at the BMC Headquarters to review preparedness to battle #CycloneNisarga #BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/WklSdWO1Tj — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal visited the Nehru Science Centre to take stock of the situation.@mybmcWardGS residents from areas closer to the sea are being relocated to similar facilities in the ward.#BMCNisargaUpdates pic.twitter.com/QEm5mRtcko — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) June 3, 2020

Preparedness in tackle Cyclone Nisarga

The Maharashtra CM's Office on Tuesday mentioned that an alert had been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. It added that fishermen had been called back from the sea and the people living in kuccha houses were being moved to safe places. Care is being taken to prevent power outages and teams are prepared to tackle the likely damage caused by tree fall, landslides, and heavy rainfall.

Moreover, the slum dwellers in low-lying areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region were directed to evacuate. The CMO stressed that the Control room at the state secretariat remained operational round the clock. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has issued an order restricting any presence or movement of one or more persons in public places along the coast such as beaches, promenades, parks from 00.01 hours of June 3 to noon of June 4.

