Cyclone Nisarga Leaves Mumbai With Cleanest Air As AQI Improves To 'good'

Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Mumbai, Maharashtra at around 1 pm on June 3. The city’s first cyclone since 1891, reportedly stayed there for three hours before moving northwards towards the state of Madhya Pradesh. However, the disastrous cyclone had what experts are now referring as a silver lining to it -the storm has left Mumbaikars the cleanest air to breathe in.

A recently published report states that the cyclone brought high-speed winds and washed away particulate matter (PM ) leaving behind clean air for the resident on June 3. Meanwhile, the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) reported that air quality index (AQI) of the city was recorded at 22- which is categorised as good air quality.

Mazgaon had the cleanest air

According to reports, the area of Mazgaon reported the best air quality with an AQI of four. On the opposite end, areas like Malad and Borivali recorded the worst air quality with an AQI of 43. According to SAFAR this has been the cleanest day since it first started recording the air quality.

Meanwhile, as the cyclone weakened, the chief of National Disaster Response Force said the team succeeded in the "litmus test" of saving lives and commended the coordination between the central and the state government in their response to the storm. In comparison to Cyclone Amphan, the official said Nisarga was a 'negotiable cyclone'.

Speaking to Republic TV, SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said, "The litmus test was the saving of life. That was priority number one and I think we may have succeeded in that. Although it will take some time to know of the lives lost. But one thing is clear, it was anticipated well, planned well, coordination between the central and the state government was good. So have been able to ensure that there is minimal loss of life and property."

