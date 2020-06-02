Cyclone Nisarga:Maha CM Appeals To People In Coastal Areas To Remain Indoors On June 3 & 4

On Tuesday, June 2, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of the state regarding the Cyclone Nisarga situation. He mentioned that 15 NDRF and 4 SDRF teams had been deployed in vulnerable areas with 5 more teams on standby. While recalling that some activities were set to recommence from June 3 onwards, he appealed to the people living in areas along the coast to remain indoors on June 3 and 4. He also urged the fisherfolk not to venture into the sea for the next two days.

Uddhav Thackeray remarked, "15 NDRF teams and 4 SDRF teams have been deployed wherever it is necessary. 5 more teams are on standby. We were going to restart some activities from June 3. I want to appeal that tomorrow and the day after are very crucial especially for the coastal areas. It is prudent to stay indoors on both these days. All establishments which have started shall remain closed tomorrow and day after. We have done preparations to minimize damage to human beings and property. The fisherfolk should not go into the sea for the next two days at least."

'Do not believe in rumours'

On this occasion, Thackeray cautioned that the electric supply might have to be snapped in some places depending on the intensity of rainfall. He also advised people to avoid using electronic appliances and charge those items running on battery. Thackeray called upon everyone not to take shelter in sheds. Additionally, he asked the residents of the vulnerable areas to store drinking water and keep medicines handy.

"It is my appeal to the people living in both urban and rural areas to bring their belongings scattered outside their house inside to ensure that they will not fly around with the wind. The wind will be accompanied by rain. We may have to snap the electric supply in some places if it rains very heavily. Please do not use electronic appliances unless it is necessary. Keep the appliances running on battery charged so that there will be no difficulty if the electric supply has to be curtailed. Keep your valuables together. Do not believe in rumours. Listen to the instructions on Doordarshan and radio," the Maharashtra CM said.

Cyclone Nisarga, headed towards the coasts of Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next few hours. It is expected to make landfall near Alibaug on June 3 with a wind speed of about 100 km per hour. Regions such as Palghar, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Dhule, Nandurbar and Nashik are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Wednesday. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have spoken to Thackeray and assured him all possible assistance from the Centre.

