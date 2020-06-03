Cyclone Nisarga: Mumbai Overcomes Its First-ever Cyclone With Minimal Damage

Enduring past the first-ever cyclone since 1891, Mumbai limps towards normalcy with Cyclone Nisarga passing through the financial capital. India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director-General Mrutunjay Mohapatra has informed that the cyclone is expected to weaken into a depression within the next three hours. He added that it currently lays centred over Pune.

Cyclone Nisarga had made landfall near Mumbai at around 1 o'clock and lasted for nearly 3 hours. The NDRF had already evacuated nearly one lakh people prone to the cyclone. Visuals of heavy rainfall, strong winds and high tides were witnessed across Mumbai, Alibag and Raigad. Several regions also reported fallen trees and little damage to property. However, no major impact has been reported from Gujarat.

We expect that #CycloneNisarga will weaken into a deep depression within the next three hours and further weaken into a depression in the next 6 hours. Currently, it lays centered over Pune in Maharashtra: Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/H3koNEJxdL — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Meanwhile, ANI has reported that a 65-year-old woman died while 5 of her family members were injured in an incident of a wall collapse in Khed tehsil of Pune at around 5 PM.

The department has responded to 60 calls related to tree uprooting and 9 calls related to waterlogging till evening today: Fire brigade dept, Pune Municipal Corporation#CycloneNisarga — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

NDRF Chief Claims Success

The chief of National Disaster Response Force said the team succeeded in the "litmus test" of saving lives and commended the coordination between the central and the state government in their response to the storm. In comparison to Cyclone Amphan, the official said Nisarga was a 'negotiable cyclone'.

Speaking to Republic TV, SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said, "The litmus test was the saving of life. That was priority number one and I think we may have succeeded in that. Although it will take some time to know of the lives lost. But one thing is clear, it was anticipated well, planned well, coordination between the central and the state government was good. So have been able to ensure that there is minimal loss of life and property."

