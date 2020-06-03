Cyclone Nisarga: NDRF Chief Claims Success In 'litmus Test' Of Saving Lives

Hours after Cyclone Nisarga made its landfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the chief of National Disaster Response Force said the team succeeded in the "litmus test" of saving lives and commended the coordination between the central and the state government in their response to the storm. In comparison to Cyclone Amphan, the official said Nisarga was a 'negotiable cyclone'.

Speaking to Republic TV, SN Pradhan, NDRF Director-General, said, "The litmus test was the saving of life. That was priority number one and I think we may have succeeded in that. Although it will take some time to know of the lives lost. But one thing is clear, it was anticipated well, planned well, coordination between the central and the state government was good. So have been able to ensure that there is minimal loss of life and property."

He asserted that the NDRF teams deployed in the state will still be on standby and continue to assist the government for restoration work. Pradhan further said that the impact has been mostly in the coastal districts of Raigad, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Palghar and the assessment of the damage caused will only be done after a proper survey.

According to media reports, one death has been reported from Alibag in Raigad in which a 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village.

'Negotiable cyclone'

When asked about the comparison between Nisarga and Cyclone Amphan that hit Bengal and Odisha last month, Pradhan said Amphan was an extremely severe cyclone when it made the landfall while he considers Nisarga to be a 'negotiable cyclone'.

"Amphan was an extremely severe cyclone when it made the landfall, unlike Nisarga. Nisarga is, what I would say, a 'negotiable cyclone'. Amphan was difficult and tough to negotiate when it landed in a poor area, coastal districts where fishermen and poor people live in villages. So they bore the brunt of the damage and all the kaccha houses were destroyed and it'll take some time for the infrastructure and housing to be back to normal," the NDRF chief said.

Cyclone weakening

After storming the Maharashtra coast with wind speeds of up to 120 kmph on Wednesday afternoon, Cyclone Nisarga has started weakening and its intensity will reduce further by evening, the India Meteorological Department said. The landfall of the cyclone began at 12.30 pm at Alibaug and the process was completed by 2.30 pm, IMD director general Mrutunjay Mohapatra said. The storm lay 75 kilometers southeast of Mumbai and 65 kilometres west of Pune.

"The Cyclonic storm has started weakening. The wind speed is currently 90-100 kilometres per hour and the intensity will reduce further by evening, he said. The cyclone will further weaken into a cyclonic storm by evening and into a deep depression by late night," an IMD bulletin said.

