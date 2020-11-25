Cyclone Nivar Moving Slowly Off Tamil Nadu coast; 'very Severe Storm' Landfall In Evening

As Cyclone Nivar is expected to make landfall on Wednesday evening in the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Skymet Weather President GP Sharma spoke to Republic Media Network. He cautioned that this Cyclone has the "potential to create havoc" and will disrupt multiple services when it passes through the state.

'It is almost second to Cyclone Gaja'

"The storm is overshooting timelines because it has been extraordinarily slow in the ocean for the last 18 hours. To me, it seems like it can also overshoot this timeline as earlier the predicted time was today afternoon then evening and may make landfall in the wee hours of tomorrow morning (Thursday) when it crosses the coast. It is a severe cyclonic storm now and by evening it will become a very severe cyclonic storm in which the winds exceed the speed of 120 kilometres per hour," GP Sharma said.

"It will be crossing through Puducherry but anywhere from Karaikal to Chennai is on the cards. It is almost second to Cyclone Gaja and has almost the same intensity. Amphan was an extremely severe cyclonic storm so it was more dangerous but even Nivar has devastating potential. We need to be cautious. There has been 200mm rainfall already in Chennai and it will pick up after afternoon. It will disrupt multiple services and will cause trouble especially in the low lying areas. It will pass when it is dark so it will affect the rescue and rehabilitation operations as well," he added.

Puducherry CM on Cyclone Nivar

Central control room operating from State Disaster Management Control Room to provide help to the public. People from low lying areas evacuated. They will be provided with food, water, hand sanitisers & face masks. The fishermen advised not to venture into the sea: Puducherry CM

Visuals from Mamallapuram; Cyclone Nivar is likely to cross between Mamallapuram and Karaikal during midnight today and early hours of 26th November, as per IMD

Bus services in seven Tamil Nadu districts have been suspended. The state government has said that those involved in essential services will continue to work. Chief Minister Palaniswami appealed to people to stay indoors as far as possible and said over 4,000 "vulnerable" locations had been identified and local officials have been told to ensure peoples' safety.

Around 1,200 National Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh as well, NDRF chief SN Pradhan told PTI. 12 teams are in Tamil Nadu (six in Cuddalore district and two in Chennai), seven in Andhra Pradesh and three in Puducherry. An additional 20 teams will be on standby in Odisha's Cuttack, Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh and Thrissur in Kerala.

Spoke to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @EPSTamilNadu and Puducherry CM Shri @VNarayanasami regarding the situation in the wake of Cyclone Nivar. Assured all possible support from the Centre. I pray for the safety and well-being of those living in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi

