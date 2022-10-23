‘Cyclone Sitrang’ To Intensify In Next 12 Hours; Heavy Rainfall Likely In THESE States

In a key update on the movement of ‘Cyclone Sitrang’, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its latest forecast on Sunday said that the cyclonic storm is very likely to move north-westwards in the next 12 hours and intensify over the Bay of Bengal. As per IMD, 'Cyclone Sitrang' is likely to intensify further into a deep depression on Sunday, October 23, and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25.

“The deep depression over east-central Bay of Bengal about 640 km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central Bay of Bengal. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around October 25 early morning,” the IMD informed.

Depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal about 370 km northwest of Port Blair. To intensify into a cyclonic storm over central Bay of Bengal by 24th October morning. To cross Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around 25th October early morning. pic.twitter.com/DB238w44Ec — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 22, 2022

Rainfall warning issued by IMD

The IMD on Sunday predicted that the coastal districts of Odisha and West Bengal will receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday. While southern Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur and Tripura will have moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands is also expected on Sunday.

According to the IMD, squally wind speed reaching 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is very likely along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts and the Andaman Islands and adjoining north Andaman Sea on Sunday.

Alerts issued in Bengal and Odisha

Following the forecast of IMD, fishermen in West Bengal and Odisha have been advised to not venture into the deep sea area of the central Bay of Bengal between October 23 and 26 as a precautionary measure as heavy rainfall is expected in both the coastal states.

The deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata Sanjib Bandopadhyay told PTI that isolated places in North-24 Parganas and South-24 Parganas districts, as well as Paschim Medinipur may experience ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall on Monday. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly may also experience moderate rainfall, he added.