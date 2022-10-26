Cyclone Sitrang Weakens Into 'low-pressure' Area, Affects Nearly 1150 People In Assam

Though the cyclonic storm "Sitrang" weakened into a depression as informed by the Indian Meteorology Department (IMD), over 1000 people in 83 villages have been affected by the deluge caused by the storm.

According to the ANI, several houses were damaged due to Cyclone Sitrang which caused heavy rainfall in the northeastern state of Assam. About 1146 people have been affected by Sitrang, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) stated. Notably, IMD had issued a warning of Assam and other northeastern states-- Arunachal Pradesh Meghalaya & Nagaland for Tuesday, stating "moderate to heavy rainfall". Fortunately, no casualty has been reported.

Notably, Sitrang damaged about 325.5 hectares of crops in Assam, ANI reported. Further, incidents of tress and electric pole uprooting were also reported on Monday night. Houses in Kalibor, Bamuni, Sakmuthia tea estate and Boraligaon areas of central Assam have been damaged due to Sitrang.

Cyclone Sitrang weakens into low-pressure area: IMD

Earlier on Tuesday, IMD stated, "Deep Depression over Bangladesh (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm “SITRANG”) further weakened into a Depression." Later the weather forecasting body announced that even the depression would be weakened into a low-pressure area, indicating less severity.

The Depression over northeast Bangladesh and neighborhood weakened into a Well Marked Low Pressure Area and lay centered over northeast Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya at 0830 hrs IST of today,the 25th October. To weaken into a low pressure area during next 06 hours. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 25, 2022

As of now, the IMD has not yet issued any weather warning for any of the northeastern states for Wednesday, October 26.

Sitrang's havoc in Bangladesh

Though no casualty was reported from Sitrang in India due to the reduction in its severity, Bangladesh was not so lucky in that case. At least 35 people were killed and several homes destroyed as cyclone Sitrang ravaged Bangladesh’s southern coastlines and central parts after it made landfall.

According to Bangladeshi media, the cyclone claimed 35 lives alongside levelling homes and other infrastructures, uprooting trees and disrupting road communication and power supplies, PTI reported. About 10 million people were without power in several districts along the coasts on Tuesday.

Addressing a press briefing in Dhaka, Bangladesh State Minister for the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Enamur Rahman on Tuesday said about 10,000 houses across the country were damaged by the cyclone.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)