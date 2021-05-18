Cyclone Tauktae: 146 Personnel Rescued So Far From Sinking Barge P305, Says Indian Navy

A total of 146 people have been rescued from the sinking barge P305, which had 273 people on board. The Indian Navy P8I was dispatched to conduct an aerial search at first light today. Also, In the case that the severe weather conditions improve, Navy Helos will be ready to deploy. Due to engine trouble, the ‘Gal Constructor,' a barge carrying 137 people, became stranded off Colaba Point. The vessel was confronted by the Emergency Towing Vessel ‘Water Lily,' which had arrived in the area to help. In a separate incident, the Indian Navy Ship (INS) Kolkata rescued two survivors from the vessel Vara Prabha's life raft and has now joined INS Kochi in the search for the crew of the Barge P305.

146 personnel rescued so far from barge P305

Meanwhile, the Six Indian Army teams have been activated for rescue and relief operations in Diu, while six additional teams have been staged forward to Junagarh to deal with the cyclone's aftermath in other Cyclone Tauktae affected areas in Gujarat, including Botad, Amreli, and Bhavnagar.

Also, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ensured the safety measures. It said in an officials statement, "Due to severe cyclonic storm, unfortunate incidences have occurred involving three construction barges of Afcons working on a project of ONGC in Western Offshore fields in the Arabian Sea and one drilling rig of ONGC deployed for exploration purpose. ONGC is taking all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre) to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels."

Navy conducts rescue operation

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 6 hours, the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Tauktae' over Saurashtra has moved north-northeastwards at a pace of about 11 kmph, centred near Latitude 21.5°N and Longitude 71.2°E about 95 kilometres north-northeast of Diu, 10 kilometres south of Amreli, and 230 kilometres south-southwest of Ahmedabad.

Also, uprooted trees have blocked the road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman & Diu). On Monday night, Indian Army personnel cleared the way for vehicle movement, and vehicular traffic resumed shortly after.

Cyclone Tauktae is the fourth cyclone to form in the Arabian Sea in as many years, this time in the pre-monsoon season (April to June). Since 2018, all of these cyclones have been classified as ‘Severe Cyclone' or higher.

Picture Credit: Twitter@IndianNavy/PTI