Cyclone Tauktae: 4 Dead, 73 Villages Affected In K'taka; CM 'monitoring Situation Closely'

Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm on Sunday, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted. It has also said that Tauktae is “very likely to intensify further” during the next 12 hours. Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority announced on Sunday morning that due to the cyclone, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts, and 3 Malnad districts of the state in the past 24 hours, leaving four people dead 73 villages affected.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured that his government is closely monitoring the coastal areas and that he is in touch with the relevant officials. He took to Twitter and wrote:

We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas. I am in contact with District in-charge ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations. Officials have been instructed to take all possible precautions & safety measures. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 16, 2021

The cyclone hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, the state's home minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka."

While the cyclone has not inflicted any major damages, areas such as Someshwara and Uchchila in Dakshina Kannada, Hejmady, Padubidri, Gangolli, Maravanthe, Koderi, and Dombe in Udupi district along the Karnataka coast witnessed erosion. The Arabian Sea is reported to have become very rough with waves reaching up to 4.2mt height. Owing to the cyclonic storm, a building located near the Coast in Ullal crumbled and collapsed on Saturday morning. No loss of life was reported from the incident.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to review the preparedness against cyclone Tauktae and directed senior officials to ensure all possible measures were taken to safely evacuate people. Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra as well as the island of Lakshadweep are preparing for the landfall of 'severe cyclonic storm-Tauktae' which is expected to cause flash floods and landslides

(With Agency Inputs)