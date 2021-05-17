Cyclone Tauktae: 6 Dead & 9 Injured In Maharashtra, CM Calls For Immediate Relief Work

On Monday, Cyclone Tauktae wrecked Maharashtra, killing six people and injuring nine. As per official reports, around 2500 constructions have been partially or completely collapsed. Four animals also died. Around 12,500 citizens have been relocated to safer locations. Tree falling incidents and disruption in power supply were also reported across the state. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took cognizance of the damage and instructed immediate relief works.

As the Cyclone is moving towards Gujarat, CM Thackeray asked for the machinery to be kept on an alert considering the heavy rains and gusty winds.

District Collectors were directed to ensure that precautions are taken and relief works are speeded up.

Precautions have been taken to ensure that the power supply to COVID hospitals has not been disrupted. Alternate electricity supply arrangements are also in place. Patients in three COVID care centres in Mumbai have been relocated to safer facilities.

Vehicular movement is being restored after removing trees and electric poles that have fallen due to gusty winds.

CM took stock of the damage to fishing boats.

He also took stock of the interrupted Air & Rail services from the relevant departments.

Cyclone Tauktae heads to Gujarat

The IMD has stated that Cyclone Tauktae is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours and that it will cross the western coast of Gujarat on early morning of May 18. As per IMD, Cyclone Tauktae is making landfall at UNA in Gujarat. The diameter of the eye is 60km and the diameter for the entire system is 500 km, which is decreasing as it is making landfall. The landfall process is expected to culminate by 11 PM.

