Cyclone Tauktae After-effects: Oil Leak Spotted In Maharashtra's Barge Off Palghar Coast

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), on Saturday, spotted an oil leak around the barge 'Gal Constructor' which had run aground during cyclone Tauktae off the Palghar coast in Maharashtra. According to the ground report accessed by Republic TV, ICG has reported a leak of 50 metres width and all the precautionary measures have been taken. The barge is stranded for the past 12 days and fishermen have also complained about the leak. A boat was also spotted on Sunday in the Arabian Sea from which the rescue operation is getting conducted. Sources suggest that the boat has a capacity of 1000 liters in which diesel is getting carried.

If the precautions are not taken on time then major water pollution can be witnessed with loss to fishermen as well. Several fish are reportedly dying due to oil leakage in the sea. Even if fish are being caught by the fishermen, those are not being sold due to the presence of oil in them.

Palghar district disaster control chief Vivekanand Kadam told PTI that the leak was spotted close to the Vadrai coast in Palghar, near Mumbai.

"Officials from the Maharashtra Maritime Board as well as Coast Guard personnel are on the spot, trying to plug the leak as and when the tide allows," Kadam said to PTI.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that Gal Constructor was carrying approximately 78 kilo liters of High Flash High-Speed Diesel (HFHSD) but had no crude oil on board, and no breach of oil tank was reported. Officials have also added that no oil spill has been reported onshore till now.

Cyclone Tauktae

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned fishermen to not venture into fishing helmets till May 18 owing to the threat of Cyclone Tauktae. Recently, the ICG rescued 10 stranded fishermen from the Arabian Sea. Major destruction was witnessed in the Western coast including states of Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Goa. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had warned about severe rainfall with strong winds earlier as a deep depression had developed over the Lakshwadeep in the Arabian which further intensified to cyclonic storm.