Cyclone Tauktae: Airline Operations Impacted As Cyclone Intensifies, Goa Flights Cancelled

With Cyclone Tauktae predicted to intensify further as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), air travel operations in southern and western parts of the country have taken a severe hit. Operations at as many as 12 airports have been affected, with several airlines issuing a travel advisory for passengers set to board flights on Sunday and Monday. The cyclone which has turned into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' is approaching Gujarat causing heavy rains in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa.

Vistara Airlines has said that flight operations to and from eight airports will be affected whereas IndiGo has said that flights to and from Goa, Belgavi, Hubli and Kolhapur have been impacted. IndiGo has allowed passengers to opt for alternate options, outlining a Plan B, or seek a refund of their travel expenditure. The flight operations are likely to be affected till May 17.

“Due to the adverse weather conditions expected over the Arabian sea, flights to and from Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad are likely to be impacted till 17th May'21. Please visit airvistara.com or SMS UK to 9289228888 to check updated flight status,” Vistara said.

#6ETravelAdvisory: Due to bad weather (Cyclone Tauktae), flights to/from #Goa #Belagavi #Hubli and #Kolhapur are impacted. Please visit Plan B https://t.co/xe8o6L7grT to opt for alternate options or get a refund. — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) May 16, 2021

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Belagavi (IXG), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 16, 2021

All airlines suspend operations to and from Goa

Previously on Saturday night, operation of all scheduled flights at Agatti Airport in Lakshadweep had been suspended due to heavy rain till 10 am on Sunday. Officials had said the airport will be made operational as and when Cyclone Tauktae passes the area. Significantly, all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa on Sunday owing to the looming threat of Cyclone Tauktae.

The official Twitter handle of Airports Authority of India, Goa International Airport tweeted, "Considering prevalent weather conditions in, around, en route Goa due to very severe cyclonic storm "Tauktae", all airlines have cancelled their flight operations to and from Goa for today".

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority announced on Sunday morning that due to the cyclone, heavy to extremely heavy rainfall was observed over 6 districts, 3 coastal districts, and 3 Malnad districts of the state in the past 24 hours, leaving four people dead, affecting 73 villages. The cyclone hit the Karnataka coast on Saturday, the state's home minister Basavaraj Bommai had informed. He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Cyclone Tauktae has hit the Karnataka coast. Two NDRF teams are there. We are also deploying three SDRF teams. 1,000 people will be working round the clock in three coastal districts of Karnataka."

NCMC huddles up

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba met on Sunday, where the top bureaucrat of the country directed agencies to ensure the "uninterrupted" functioning of COVID hospitals in the states affected by the impending Cyclone Tauktae and secure "zero loss" of lives.

Officers from various central agencies, the chief secretaries of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the administrators of the Union territories of Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu took part in the meeting, a statement issued by the government said.

