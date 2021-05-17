Cyclone Tauktae: Army Mobilizes Columns To West Coast; Defence Minister Reviews Operations

In order to assist the civil administration in undertaking rescue and relief operations during the severe cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’, the Indian Army has mobilised columns and Engineer Task Forces (ETF) to the Western Coast from various parts of the country.

As a landfall is expected due to the extremely severe cyclonic storm forecasted in coastal areas of Gujarat, Indian Army units have formed 180 teams along with elements of communication and engineer task forces to provide relief and all kind of assistance in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Since the maximum impact is likely to be in Gujarat’s Saurashtra including in Diu, 10 integrated teams are poised to be employed for Aid to Civic Authority in the Union Territory. Approximately 60 integrated teams are poised to be employed at the Saurashtra coast while ten teams have been launched to the Junagarh area. Others are ready to move on short notice of the State administration after analysis of the situation as it builds up.

All units are geared up for impact and all necessary coordination has been carried out with civil administration. GOC of the Army Division located at Ahmedabad attended a coordination meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and has assured all support.

Indian Army is also providing all possible assistance for creating power back up and making preparations for other contingencies at COVID-19 hospitals in the affected region including Dhanvantri COVID Hospital Ahmedabad.

Indian Army’s preparedness to face Cyclone Tauktae

The Army is continuously monitoring the situation for likely intensity, maximum impact areas and anticipated relief effort in coordination with Civil Administration, Meteorological Department, NDRF, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard and other agencies.

Sector Commanders and Divisional HQ are in touch with District Collectors and the Revenue Commissioner who is the nodal agency for Relief activities in Gujarat. All Columns are geared up to react immediately. Likely areas of high impact - Talukas and districts have been identified. The focus is to save lives, speedy clearance of routes to ensure movement of oxygen and standby arrangements at COVID hospitals.

Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander Southern Command has assured the full support of the Army to tide over the adverse impact of the impending Cyclone. He said, "The Army has always been ahead of times and remains ever ready to help out the civil administration be it a natural calamity or Aid to Civil Administration - Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a meeting via video conferencing to review the preparedness and assistance being provided by the Armed Forces to civil authorities to tackle the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae. The Raksha Mantri directed the three Services to provide all possible assistance to the civil administration to deal with the emerging situation.