Cyclone Tauktae: Ceiling Of Govt Hospital Collapses After Heavy Rainfall In Goa

The Goa super speciality hospital ceiling, where the government had transferred 350 COVID-19 patients, has now collapsed. The hospital has been flooded. This is the same hospital to which GMC patients were temporarily moved. As a result, the patients from the Panaji hospital has been shifted to another location. According to the reports, the Cyclone has already crossed the Goa borders and now moving towards Mumbai.

Ceiling collapses in Panaji govt hospital

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday, May 16, after chairing a high-level meeting with the Chief Ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra to assess the preparedness for the situation resulting from Cyclone Tauktae. Amit Shah told the Goa Chief Minister that the Centre will provide all necessary assistance.

Cyclone Tauktae passed through Goa on Sunday before passing on to Maharashtra, according to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who said that the cyclone only reached Goa and then passed away. The Goa Chief Minister, speaking at a virtual press conference, said Cyclone Tauktae had caused significant damage to the area, but that the state government would compensate the victims. According to the Chief Minister, who also said that the Cyclone was very strong, two deaths have been confirmed in Goa. Cyclone Tauktae has claimed the lives of eight people: four in Karnataka, two in Kerala, and two in Goa, until Sunday.

Goa CM announces ex-gratia

As Cyclone Tauktae hurtled northwards towards Gujarat on Sunday, gale-force winds, heavy rainfall, and strong tidal waves swept the coastal belts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Goa, killing people, destroying hundreds of homes, uprooting electricity poles and trees, and forcing evacuations in low-lying areas. Tauktae, which has evolved into a "very strong cyclonic storm," is expected to intensify further over the next 24 hours and hit the Gujarat coast on Monday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).